Clinton and Midway enter conference play; Dark Horses leading Sampson County at 8-1

With spring break around the corner, county sports are scrambling to get their games in before the week long hiatus.

Clinton

Baseball (8-1)

The Dark Horses are riding a high note currently, coming into the new week with a four game winning streak. In these four contests, their closes game came at the hands of the East Bladen Eagles where they survived 11-9. In total, they had outscored their opponents 41 to 22.

They enter conference play to face the West Bladen Knights (3-5) in two games this week, starting on the road. Those four games the Horses won, had more runs for Clinton then the Knights have scored all season. The Dark Horses will be looking to put down their conference foes and ride into spring break on a pair of wins as they vye for conference trophy.

Following their break, they will face the Red Springs Red Devils (4-4).

Softball (4-6)

The Lady Horses started off the season strong at 3-1 only to have slipped down to 4-6, after taking four losses on the chin. They lost a pair of games to county neighbors, the Union Spartans then East Bladen in a close one that went to extra innings by a run. Then the Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill beat them down by double digits, 17-4.

West Bladen (0-3) is on the docket for Clinton with back to back games, starting on the road then they come back home the following day. The Lady Knights have only scored nine runs this season, the same amount of runs Clinton had scored in their four game skid. The Lady Horses are looking to score some wins to even out their record before the break.

Harrells

Baseball (4-4)

The Crusaders are sitting at 4-4 on the year, as they have alternated in their eight games between wins and losses. Their closest game was against conference rivals, the Rocky Moutn Eagles, where they fell, 5-2.

They will have faced the Wilmington Christian Patriots (3-4) on Monday, then they will face, on Thursday,they take on the Kerr Vance Trojans (4-1), who has of this writing are riding a four game win streak. Both teams are relatively close on paper with scoring averages putting them at roughly seven a game.

Softball (3-5)

The Lady Crusaders took their third win this past week when they faced the Arendell Parrott Patriots, routing them 15-1, finishing their sweep of the Patriots. They will have three games this week and will be on the road for all of them. The Crusaders were slated to take on Wake Christian (6-0) on Monday, then they will follow that up to Wayne Christian (5-0) and finally they cap off the week against Wilmington Christian Patriots (1-3).

Hobbton

Baseball (5-3)

The Wildcats have a packed week ahead with three games in a row. Hobbton has been on quite a showing this season, bringing in 85 runs in eight contests, taking their biggest loss to Rosewood where they were held scoreless 10-0. Their largest victory came against Spring Creek in the season opener where they trounced them, 25-0.

They will have played Union (0-4) on the road on Monday (find full coverage of this game in Wednesday’s edition), then Lakewood (4-7) and finally Wallace-Rose Hill (4-5). They are slated to participate in a tournament this weekend where they will take on the Wilson Christian Chargers (4-3) on the road.

Softball (0-8)

Hobbton’s softball team has seen better days as they start the season off winless at 0-8, scoring just 17 runs in eight contests. Their highest scoring game came against the Spring Creek Gators just a couple of weeks back, where they put up 11, but fell short by a run for their fifth loss.

The Lady Wildcats have a triple threat of games coming up where they traveled to the Union Spartans (5-2), following this they will hold the home front against the Lakewood Leopards (1-9) then finally they cap off their week on the road once more against the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (7-2).

Lakewood

Baseball (4-7)

The Leopards split their conference at 1-1 as they roll into league play. Lakewood has been struggling to get a handle on their season with huge wins followed by devestating losses. Last week, they smoked Union 30-2 but followed that up with a 13-1 loss to North Duplin.

With only two games this week before entering spring break, the Leopards will be looking to end it on a high note. First up, they will face the Hobbton Wildcats (5-3) on the road on Tuesday, then have a quick turnaround to host the Neuse Charter Cougars (1-4).

Softball (1-9)

The Lady Leopards are struggling this season, sitting in fifth place in the Carolina 1A at 0-2. They’ve managed to do some work at the plate but have allowed double the runs on their end as they taken some devestating losses this season.

They will have one game this week and they will travel out to Newton Grove to face off against the Hobbton Wildcats (0-8).

Midway

Baseball (6-3)

After some tough sledding this season, coming out even at 3-3, the Raiders have strung three wins together, including a win over Triton who had beaten them the week prior. They dominated in the contest, taking them down, 7-1. This week they enter league play, where they will face off against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (4-6), starting at home then traveling out to them on Thursday.

Capping off the week, they will be in the South Johnston Easter Invitional where they will face the Clayton Comets on Saturday with a start time of 2:30 p.m.

Softball (4-2)

The Lady Raiders have three games in a row this week and are looking to add to their win column after taking a bitter loss to South Lenoir last week. Midway has had some close calls this season but have managed to overcome them with all four of their wins coming by three or fewer runs.

First up will be the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (1-4) who will be coming to Spivey’s Corner on Tuesday, then hosting the Raiders on Thursday. Tucked between these two games, Midway will travel out to South Johnston (7-1) on Wednesday,

Union

Baseball (0-4)

The Spartans have struggled mightily this season as they sit at 0-4 in the regular season and 0-2 in the Carolina 1A conference. The struggle isn’t over yet however as they will be facing off against two strong conference foes in their final week before the break.

The Wildcats (5-3) will be coming to Union on Tuesday then the following day, they will travel out to North Duplin to face the Rebels (5-3), who are in second place in the conference.

Softball (5-2)

The Lady Spartans are running hot as of now, with a three game win streak in their pocket after dropping back to back games against James Kenan and Rosewood.

In their final week of play, they only have two games one of which they will have played on Monday where they hosted the Hobbton Wildcats (find full coverage of this game in Wednesday’s paper). Their final game of the week will the North Duplin Lady Rebels (4-1) who are holding second place in a tight conference race.

