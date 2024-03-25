Athletes and coaches alike praised for their performance

“Nathue Myles did an outstanding job this year as a freshman. He won the 55 meter dash in every meet and also won the high jump in most meets. He qualified for the state championship in both events and competed in both in Winston Salem. He was the only freshmen that qualified for those events. He is a great kid, hard working and obviously very fast.” — Coach Will Faircloth

“McKayla Harris is a remarkable student athlete. She displays great commitment and determination in her approach to academicas as well as sports. It is indeed an honor to be working with her to achieve excellence.” — Coach Eric McDonald

“David Cruz is an absolute model for all upcoming student athletes. He is the hardest working young man we have and fulfills all his duties inside and outside of school with no complaints or excuses, just pure dilligence and perseverance. Fo him to have such a heavy load personally, he never folded or let it hinder him. His commitment and determination to achieve greatness is truly astounding and I can’t think of a kid more deserving, given his body of work.” — Coach Anthony Goodman

“Cameron was the best athlete on the court 95% of the time this season. He has some of the best footwork I have coached in a big man and is on pace to become an 1,000 point scorer (377 in the ‘23 year), which is impressive because basketball is neither his best nor favorite sport. He is a great young man and it is a pleasure coaching him.” — Coach Brandon Powell

“Ariyona is just the ultimate competitor. She led us in every offensive statistical category and closes her career with 1,802 points. She loved getting her teammates involved in games but Ariyona also knew when it was go time!” — Coach Bryant Register

Will Faircloth led a dominant season on the track, he was at the helm for the Raiders as they won most of their meets this season and continued to improve with each meet. He coached the sole Raider to represent Midway at state finals.

Jay Faircloth brought glory to Midway with his dedication to track and field. He coaching aided the Raiders in their stellar performance on the year as they dominated the competition in most meets for the ‘23 season.

“The way Coach Register worked with our girls this year was amazing to see. They went through some adversity early on, but he had them believing through it all. Awesome season and a well-deserved honor for Coach Register!” — Athletic Director Jonathan Bass

“Lakewood is very proud of Coach Powell and the Lakewood’s men basketball program this season. Each game was very competitive and showed team improvement.” — Lakewood Athletic Director Darren Hulen

“Cameron was the best athlete on the court 95% of the time this season. He has some of the best footwork I have coached in a big man and is on pace to become an 1,000 point scorer (377 in the ‘23 year), which is impressive because basketball is neither his best nor favorite sport. He is a great young man and it is a pleasure coaching him.” — Coach Brandon Powell

“McKayla Harris is a remarkable student athlete. She displays great commitment and determination in her approach to academicas as well as sports. It is indeed an honor to be working with her to achieve excellence.” — Coach Eric McDonald

“Ariyona is just the ultimate competitor. She led us in every offensive statistical category and closes her career with 1,802 points. She loved getting her teammates involved in games but Ariyona also knew when it was go time!” — Coach Bryant Register

“Nathue Myles did an outstanding job this year as a freshman. He won the 55 meter dash in every meet and also won the high jump in most meets. He qualified for the state championship in both events and competed in both in Winston Salem. He was the only freshmen that qualified for those events. He is a great kid, hard working and obviously very fast.” — Coach Will Faircloth

“The way Coach Register worked with our girls this year was amazing to see. They went through some adversity early on, but he had them believing through it all. Awesome season and a well-deserved honor for Coach Register!” — Athletic Director Jonathan Bass

Will Faircloth led a dominant season on the track, he was at the helm for the Raiders as they won most of their meets this season and continued to improve with each meet. He coached the sole Raider to represent Midway at state finals.

Jay Faircloth brought glory to Midway with his dedication to track and field. He coaching aided the Raiders in their stellar performance on the year as they dominated the competition in most meets for the ‘23 season.

“David Cruz is an absolute model for all upcoming student athletes. He is the hardest working young man we have and fulfills all his duties inside and outside of school with no complaints or excuses, just pure dilligence and perseverance. Fo him to have such a heavy load personally, he never folded or let it hinder him. His commitment and determination to achieve greatness is truly astounding and I can’t think of a kid more deserving, given his body of work.” — Coach Anthony Goodman