Danica Carter and Anna Cashwell talk about their final day as Leopards

On a windy afternoon, the Independent arrive at Lakewood as the Lady Leopards were deep in practice with the clanging of bats and thuds from fielding grounders and pop flys. Two seniors that have been a staple on the diamond will be saying goodbye at the end of the season with Anna Cashwell and Danica Carter moving on.

Both players had been pivotal to the Leopards softball team despite the challenges they have faced as a whole in the previous seasons. Carter and Cashwell have been teams for quite some time, stemming way back in rec league and travel ball. Both brought their talents to the team with Carter’s powerful pitching and Cashwell’s sound fielding and hitting abilities.

Their long tenure with the team is coming to an end and the Independent caught Carter before she left practice, keys in hand, to go pick up her brother. Though she had a smile on her face, there was a looming sorrow knowing that this was coming to an end.

“It definitely came very fast. (I’m) upset that it is coming so soon, but happy that I’m spending it with my girls. One last ride, ya know?” Carter said.

Cashwell stepped off the field shortly after catching a tough ball at first, stretching out to make the play, performing as if it were a live game. The two stopped to pose for a photo and smiled at each other then Carter departed.

When Cashwell was asked about her thoughts on the final year, she looked back to the field and let out a nervous giggle. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

The sport means so much to these young ladies and it shows in their tenacity during the evening they step out on the dirt. With both vying to give it their all as the season progresses, they look forward to remaining games, looking to soak up those waning moments with “the girls” as they affectionately refer to their team. Their game against Rosewood later on is one they both are hoping to show out for as that will be their final senior night as Leopards.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page