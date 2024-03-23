Harrells trounces Arendell in the diamond, 15-1

On a beautiful afternoon with a gentle breeze out at the Store, the Lady Crusaders hosted the Lady Patriots of Arendell Parrott Academy. The visitors were met with a colossal adversary as Harrells ran roughshod on them, putting them down 15-1.

From the outset, Sabrina Batts handled Arendell, setting them down in order on two strikeouts and fielding a weak grounder sent straight to her. Their stout play carried into the bottom of the frame, as they methodically kept the bases occupied and plating two runs, setting in motion for the onslaught to come. The Patriots were able to shunt the momentum and go into the second trailing by two.

Again, Arendell ran into a brick wall and were unable to get anything rolling, they managed to get a player on base but she was left stranded at third. Upon Harrells at bat, the Crusaders rolled over the Patriots getting knock after knock, frazzling the pitcher as she couldn’t seem to sneak anything by. Breelyn Peed would hit for a single then turnaround and steal two bases. Makenzie Jackson would earn a trip to first, putting runners at the corners, before Batts sent them home with a liner into the outfield for a triple.

Two sacrifices were made by Brianna Carr and Reagan Cannon after Harrells put two runners on the bags, to make it 6-0 before the Patriots shut the door on the second.

After a quick two outs, including a well fielded grounder by shortstop Izzy Bradshaw for the out at first, the Patriots found some luck and put a runner in play. After stealing two bases, she jumped the gun in between pitches and was quickly put out at home, ending Arendell’s run.

Harrells was far from finished and continued where they had left off, this time they loaded up the bases off a series of singles. Bradshaw drove the first runner of the inning home. The pitcher, frazzled, couldn’t find the strike zone and gave Harrells another run from a walk. Cannon hit zinger out into center field where the visitors struggled to get the ball back infield in time as two Crusaders crossed the plate. Carr made it home after a wild pitch to make it 11-0. The inning finally came to a close off a pop fly.

The final inning was much the same with the Patriots only able to squeeze a solitary run in their next at bat. Harrells wasn’t going to be stopped and they tacked on another four as Arendell was powerless and forced to watch the Crusaders bury them in runs. Arendell took their final at bat in the top of the fifth and left empty handed, giving Harrells the victory, 15-1.

Batts led in batting average making it on base in all four attempts, with Carr accumulating five RBIs and Cannon trailing by one with four total. Batts put on a strong performance on the mound with eight strikeouts out of 18 batters earning only one run.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page