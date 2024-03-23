Wildcats send Neuse Charter packing in bitter defeat on diamond and pitch

Zy Smith beats the tag at third base. He would later score.

Denisee Jorge and a Neuse Charter compete for the ball, Jorge had four goals.

Hobbton dominated Neuse Charter on the evening, taking them down with ease to cap out the week.

Baseball

The 5-3 Hobbton Wildcats’ baseball team lost their first two conference games this week getting shutout 10-0 by the Rosewood Eagles and a 9-3 game with Neuse Charter.

For the Wildcats, Zy Smith had one hit and one run, Aydan Lawson had one hit and one run, Aiden Grimes had one hit and one run. Garrett Britt had one hit and Kasey Lee had a double.

Soccer

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats’ soccer team got their first two conference wins this week beating Rosewood 9-0 Tuesday evening and Neuse Charter 9-1 Thursday evening.

The Rosewood match was a blowout with the Wildcats leading 8-0 at the halftime break. Just over four minutes into the second half at the 35:53 mark, Denisee Jorge sealed the shutout with a score a the final score. Against Rosewood, Jorge had four goals and three assists. McKayla Harris had one goal and one assist, Brianna Rangel had one goal and two assists, and Tanaja Snead had three goals. They faced Neuse Charter the following day.

In their match against Neuse Charter, the Wildcats scored early and kept the pressure on a well coached and determined Neuse team. The Lady cougars did sneak in a goal at the 31:25 mark. Karsyn Cardon picked up a goal deflecting a corner kick past the Cougar keeper into the net minutes later to put the score at 2-1. Denisee Jorge hit her stride getting two goals in the first half. The Wildcats led 6-1 at the break.

In the second half, the Wildcats kept the pressure on the Cougars with the Wildcat keeper keeping Neuse out of the net.

Jorge had four goals and one assist in the match. Cardon had one goal, Harris had one goal, Rangel had one goal and one assist, Snead had one goal.

Monday, the Wildcats travel to Union and host Lakewood Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats are 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

