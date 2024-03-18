Sampson Middle wins after errant Roseboro inning cause them to stumble, 16-10

Sampson Middle and Roseboro Middle met on the diamond in softball game, where the Middle Horses took the win, 16 – 10.

Middle Horse Makaylee Knight started in the circle but struggled early, giving the reins over to Carli Taylor who finished the game.

Sampson’s notable hits came from Makaylee Knight, who nabbed a triple shot up the middle that was botched by the Leopards center fielder that allowed Adaleigh Snell, LB Jordan and Phoebe Thomas to score. Knight also had a line shot in the third that scored three additional runs.

Carli Taylor had a base hit in the fourth that scored two runs, Riah Chevallier had a base hit up the middle in the fourth that scored two runs.

The Middle Leopards had their huge inning in the second where they rounded the bases six times.

As the final frame proceeded Roseboro ran into a slew of of errors that would prove to be the end for the Leopards. Roseboro had runners on the bags but couldn’t bring any of them home, as they were called out by the umpires due to a pair of interference calls.

Odum scored twice thanks to walks allowing her on the bags, Faircloth scored twice and Blackwell had a double in the second inning, Ribar reached base three times with one base hit and only scored once. She was tagged out at home thanks to Sampson catcher, Karson Wilson. She was also called out as she was rounding third due to interference.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page