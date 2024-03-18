Raiders take the meet with a low 325, Clinton takes second at 345

Southeastern Athletic Conference golf action continued this past week with the teams taking to Coharie Golf Course in Clinton. Continuing their winning ways, it was Midway that took victory on Monday, winning both in team play and individual play.

The Raiders turned in a low score of 325. Medalist for the week was Kaison Marley, who shot 72. The rest of the Midway golfers were Jonathan Stephenson with a 77, Dakota Bedard with 86, Connor Jackson a 90, and Ryan Naylor a 94.

Clinton finished in second place, turning in a 345 on their score card. Individually for the Dark Horses, Finn Howard turned in a 78, Hayden Boney an 83, Brock Sumner 85, Garrison Hill 99, and Ryan Freeman 106.

Rounding out the remainder of the teams, West Bladen finished in third place with a score of 354, Fairmont shot 399, and St. Pauls a 400.

Next week the teams will ascend on Fairmont Golf Course in Fairmont.

