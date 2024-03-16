Lady Raiders suffer five-game skid on pitch; baseball takes back-to-back losses

There’s been finer days for the Midway baseball and soccer teams, both of which absorbed tough losses at the hands of Triton on Thursday night. For the Lady Raiders, they have now dropped five straight games, this time by the score of 4-0, while the Raider boys absorbed their second consecutive loss, falling short in a strong comeback effort, 11-9.

Baseball

Midway jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning…a much better start to the game than the night before. That was extremely short-lived, though, as a treacherous second inning unfolded for the Raiders. Midway secured the first out on an infield grounder by the lead-off batter. After walking the next batter, a flyball to right field made it two outs, but that’s when things came apart. A single and a hit-batter loaded the bases for the Hawks and another walk brought in the tying run, making it 1-1. Then a single into left field by Gavin Klein produced two more runs, making it 3-1. Braxton Davis followed suit with a double into center field, making it 5-1. One more error in the inning allowed Triton to score a sixth run and things quickly looked bleak for the Raiders.

Midway did get one run back in the bottom of the second but let a golden opportunity of scoring additional runs go to waste. After getting the bases loaded, a catcher’s interference scored Carson Tew, making it 6-2. The next at bat was an absolute worst-case scenario for the Raiders as an infield-fly rule generated a double-play second to shut things down. Wyatt Richards, who was on second, missed the memo that an infield-fly rule had been called as the ball landed in play. As a result, he took off for third and was quickly picked off trying to return to second, ending the threat for Midway.

After that, the teams exchanged scores, making it 7-3 in the top of the seventh inning. That’s where Triton went off, getting one hit after another and scoring what would later prove to be much-needed runs. They pushed their lead all the way to 11-3 before the Raiders made a valiant comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh. Midway, though, left runners stranded after getting back to within two runs, unable to bring them home, the Raiders took their second consecutive loss, 11-9.

At the plate, Wyatt Lucas, John Nelson McLamb, Wyatt Herring, Carson Tew, Tanner Williams, and Wyatt Scott all had one hit apiece for Midway.

With the loss, the Raiders are now 3-3 on the season. They turn right around and rematch Triton on Monday then host South Lenoir on Wednesday and West Johnson on Thursday.

Soccer

The Lady Hawks came out and asserted their dominance early, getting possession deep into the Midway zone and keeping it there. That’s been a pretty recurring theme for the Lady Raiders this season and it was present once again on Thursday.

Triton generated several early chances but Midway was holding firm at keeping the goal out of the net. However, seven minutes in, the Lady Hawks generated a corner kick, which was placed right at the Lady Raiders goalkeeper. The Raiders couldn’t quite haul the ball in and the rebound was kicked in for Triton’s go ahead goal to make it 1-0.

After that, Midway was able to work the ball the other direction but they couldn’t maintain the effort with the Lady Hawks quickly regaining possession and went right back to work producing a couple more shots on goal.

This dominant effort continued and Triton went on to secure the 4-0 victory.

The Lady Raiders are now 1-5 overall and were slated to take on Hobbton on Friday. Next week, they will travel to Triton on Monday, host South Lenoir on Wednesday, then travel to Princeton on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page