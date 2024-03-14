Harrells baseball the sole victors on Tuesday; softball and soccer take close losses

The Crusaders hosted three separate schools on Tuesday, bringing in Village Christian, Wake Christian and Fayetteville Academy. The Knights were the only losers of the visiting trio as the Lady Crusaders fall in close bouts on the pitch and diamond.

Baseball

Harrells kicked off the game in a stellar manner and held that advantage throughout the game, snagging the victory, 7-3.

From the outset, the Crusaders had a grip on the contest, shutting down the Village Christian Knights in the first inning. On Harrells’ first at bat, they rounded the bases thrice to run ahead, 3-0 in the beginning. After a quiet second inning where no one could find their way home, Village Christian got on the board, scoring two runs. The Knights were setup to tie up the game, but the Crusaders snuffed out the opportunity.

Harrell’s retaliated nailed two runs in the bottom half of the third, reestablishing their three run lead making it, 5-3. The score didn’t change for the next two innings as these foes battled it out on the diamond. The Knights weren’t able to make any headway and neither could Harrells. By the sixth inning, the Crusaders were six outs away from taking the game.

Village Christian reignited and mustered up a run, reviving their hopes of taking the game back, trailing by two. Harrells once again slammed the door shut, preventing them from gaining too much momentum and entering the bottom half, lead by a pair at, 5-3.

The Crusaders got a couple of knocks to help set the stage for what would be a two run inning. The Knights couldn’t contain the home team and Harrells rounded the bases twice, giving them a five run lead that they would hold until the final out. The Crusaders notched the win in convincing fashion, sending the Knights home with the loss, 7-3.

The Crusaders now sit a 3-2 on the year and enter conference play on Thursday Mar. 14 where they will host the Rocky Mount Eagles to cap off the week. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Crusaders were up against a tough Wake Christian team on Tuesday on a beautiful afternoon. Despite the wonderful weather, it would be a cloudy day for Harrells as they fell by a run, after a hard fought battle, 6-5.

The were neck and neck from the beginning with the Lady Bulldogs holding a one run lead after the first, 2-1. After a quiet second, Harrells would tie it up two all. The Crusaders would take the lead in the bottom of the fourth, though a small one, they had their sights on burying Wake Christian to snag the victory. The Bulldogs woke up at the plate and rallied three runs, putting Harrells behind by two.

The Lady Crusaders weren’t giving up that easily and returned with a two run inning themselves, to tie things up at five all. At the top of the sixth, things went awry for Harrells as Wake was able to capitalize on a few missteps by the home team. This would be just enough to carry the game to the end.

At the bottom of the seventh, nothing went right and their bats went cold after a consistent scoring run in the game and Harrells took the loss, 6-5.

Breelyn Peed led her team at the plate, averaging a .667 off three at bats, with two hits and two RBIs. Sabrina Batts, Mary Willow Rumbold and Riley Cannon tied with .500 average at the plate, with Rumbold earning a RBI in the process.

Sabrina Batts had a decent performance on the mound with seven strikeouts and one walk out of 36 batters faced.

The Crusaders will be looking to turn the ship around as they sit at 1-3 thus far. They have two games left in this busy week and will host Rocky Mount (1-1) for their first conference game of the year, then the following day head out to face the Neuse Christian Lions (1-1).

Soccer

The Lady Crusaders faced their conference rivals, the undefeated Fayetteville Academy Eagles on the pitch. Harrells put up a fight with scoring kept to a minimum, but a second half rally allowed the Eagles to overcome the stout Crusader squad and fell by a goal, 2-1.

From the beginning it was hard fought with both teams fighting to gain the advantage over the other. No one was able to break past the opposing lines and stout keeper play as this rivalry was showing their colors on the pitch. After some time passed, the Lady Crusaders finally found traction. After methodically pushing the possession down the pitch Harrells was set up for a corner kick.

The kick hit the sweet and a tussle ensued in the box, the Eagles keeper lost track of the ball and Emma DuBose slotted the shot to give them a one goal lead. They held the lead for the remainder of the first half and entered the halftime break, 1-0.

The second half was roughly the same regarding the tempo. Quick jolts of actions followed by a lull as the rivals tried to find an advantage. It was the Eagles that were able to strike and found themselves in prime position. Fayetteville was able to sneak past and score to tie it up, putting the Crusaders on edge and pressuring them to score once more to take back the lead.

This didn’t happen however and as the Crusaders fought to reclaim the lead, the Eagles countered with another goal of their own, leading by one at 2-1. The final minutes of the match were intense as everyone was trying to get the elusive goal to send the game into overtime, but Fayetteville held firm and the Crusaders took the loss by a goal, 2-1.

Harrells now sits even on the season at 2-2 and take their first loss in conference play. They will be on the road on Thursday Mar. 14 to take on another conference foe, the Rocky Mount Eagles who’ve yet to taste defeat at 4-0. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page