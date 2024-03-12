Wildcats take down Pender, fall only in softball

Zack Aman beats the tag on a steal to second.

Miley McLamb steals second after a single to first

Denisee Jorge Garcia moves the ball toward the goal. She led the team with 3 goals and one assist.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team extended their win streak Monday evening with a 8-0 shutout of the Pender Patriots. The Wildcats scored six points in the first half of play.

Soccer

Hobbton’s Lady Wildcats dominated the pitch against Pender, tacking on eight while holding them to zero for the match, taking the shutout win, 8-0.

For the Lady Wildcats Denisse Jorge Garcia had three goals and one assist, Mckayla Harris one goal and one assist, Tanaja Snead had two goals, Julie Herrera-Sanchez one goal and one assist. Brianna Rangel finished with one assist.

“The ladies delivered a commendable performance yesterday,” commented Coach Eric McDonald. “However, we are a young team and there is much to improve. We will continue working hard, with the aim of improving each game.”

Baseball

The Wildcats’ baseball team held on to take down Pender 7-6. After being down for the first three innings they had a big fourth inning. Going into the fourth, the Wildcats were down 4-3. They picked up three runs in the fourth to take the lead at 6-4. They added one more run while Pender picked up two.

Sophomore Will Blackman started on the mound and pitched three innings. Aiden Grimes received credit for the win.

For the Wildcats, Ben Santos had one hit and one run, Zy Smith had one run as a courtesy runner for Grimes, Garrett Britt scored two runs, Aydan Lawson had one hit and scored one run, Zach Aman had two hits, two runs and 3 RBIs.

Kasey Lee had one hit, one run and one double, Kade Corbett got one hit, and Aiden Grimes had one RBI.

Santos, Corbett and Lee had big defensive efforts.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats continue to struggle and take their fourth loss of the season, 15-1 to the Lady Patriots.

JV baseball

Stats haven’t been posted but the Wildcats got a 12-0 win against the Pender JV.

