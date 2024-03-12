Raiders fall in heartbreaker to Vikings, 3-1

After enjoying a couple of sweeping wins over East Duplin, the Midway Lady Raiders hosted Hoggard on Friday night. This game was an exciting, defensive battle that required extra innings to settle. In the extra innings, it was the Lady Vikings that squeaked out the victory, getting a 3-1 win to hand Midway their first loss of the season.

Jordan Christopher started on the mound for the Lady Raiders and did a great job of holding Hoggard off. Through the first five innings only three batters had made it aboard for the Lady Vikings. In the bottom of the fifth, it was Midway that hopped out to a 1-0 lead. Eva McLamb led the inning off, getting aboard on a hard-hit groundball to third. McKenzie Williams followed up and got aboard thanks to an error, which allowed McLamb to advance to third. Sam Carter hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring McLamb for the go-ahead run.

This lead was brief, however, as Hoggard answered right back in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Macey Ciamillo, tying things up at 1-1.

The Lady Raiders looked poised to go back ahead in the bottom of the six after Kiley Ives led off with a double but she was stranded there as Midway went down in three up, three down fashion from there.

Defense continued to rule the game in the seventh inning and the game quickly moved to the eighth.

The top of the eighth proved to be fatal for Midway as the Lady Raiders turned in a poor effort at the most inopportune time. An error in the outfield allowed Ciamillo to take second, who later stole third, then scored on another erroneous play at the plate. A combination of batters being hit by a pitch, walks, and hits all aided the Lady Knights in tallying one more run to make it 3-1 and in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Raiders were retired in 1-2-3 fashion to end the game.

Statistically, Ives and McLamb each had one of Midway’s two hits. Hoggard tallied seven hits against Christopher, who also recorded five strikeouts.

Now at 2-1 overall, the Lady Raiders have just one game this week, a contest against Triton on Thursday.

