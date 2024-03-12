Spartans take a trio of losses against Tigers

The Spartans took three losses last Thursday as they faced the James Kenan Tigers on the diamond and pitch.

Baseball

Union took one on the chin for their second loss of the season in a shutout, 11-0. From the outset, it got ugly quick, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from trying as they found themselves facing an uphill battle. Laurencio Grimalda took to the mound for the first time and tried his hand out in pitching.

The Tigers were able to make quick work of the green pitcher and were put up 11 runs before the third inning. At bat, Union struggled even worse, getting little contact as they try to rebuild their program with inexperienced players. John Malahais was the sole hit of the evening, getting a knock to send him to first. He’d steal second and that was as far as the Spartans would go.

After their at bat in the third, Union’s coach called the game, sparing them from another beatdown. The Spartans took their second loss of the year, 11-0.

Softball

The Lady Spartans took to the diamond out in Kenansville to face the Tigers, they found themselves unable to make contact and score many runs and were defeated, 6-3.

The first inning was a battle on the mound, with Hailey King keeping them at bay with three up and three down like clockwork. The Lady Tigers returned the favor and held the Spartans in check, keeping the inning clean for both parties at 0-0. Union found a spark in second and managed to get on base but the runner was left stranded, ending their offensive attempt.

The Tigers struck first, sending a runner home but that was all that would be allowed, giving them the lead at, 1-0. In the third, the Spartans exploded and were seeing the ball well, sending home three to give them a two run lead. Kenan was unable to respond to the firepower from the top of the third and went down swinging. This would be, however, the last time Union would get on the board.

In the fourth and fifth, nothing went right for Union as some well placed hits were falling, along with multiple errors that allowed for easy score for the Tigers. In both innings, the Spartans were unable to make use of their bats and kept getting stranded on the bags. Mental lapses and poor fielding allowed the Tigers to rally ahead, 6-3.

The Spartans settled in and were able to stop the bleeding and keep it that way, holding the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately, Union was also rendered inert at the plate, as they also couldn’t find a way to bring their runners home. In the top of the sixth with two outs, a Lady Spartan went for a steal that was poorly timed and was caught red handed, effectively ending their run.

Union wasn’t able to recoup and were sent home with the loss, 6-3.

Hailey King was dominant on the mound despite the score, earning 14 strikeout against 24 batters and maintaining a 2.33 ERA. Chloe Smith led her team in fielding behind the plate, with 14 putouts out of 15 chances. Morgan Smith, King and Brylie Register maintained a 1.000 fielding percentage in the game.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans were sent home with the loss after an incredibly competitive game on the pitch, where Union took the loss by a goal, 2-1.

The first half was a contentious one, with neither team able to get one over on the other. The Tigers broke through first and were able to hold that for a spell. Union was relentless, however, and would manage another goal as time ticked away to square things up at one all. The battle for supremacy continued but no clear winner was determined in the first half, as they went to the break tied at one a piece.

The second half was much the same with both teams staying in front of each other and not allowing easy shots. The tenacity on the pitch was on full display as they wrestled for the second goal of the game. Midway through the second half, Kenan had found their groove and caught Union flat footed and sent a missile to the back of the net, regaining the lead at 2-1. From here it was an arduous grind to get into each other’s zones.

The game came to close with the Tigers escaping the Spartans in a close, passionate game, 2-1.

