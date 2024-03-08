Week two of the Southeastern Athletic Conference Golf season commenced this past week with the competing teams hitting the tee boxes at Scotthurst Golf Course. Continuing their long run of victories, the Midway Raiders staked another one on Monday, getting their second-straight win to kick off the season.

Clinton’s Finn Howard was the medalist of the day, shooting a low score of 76.

As a team, Clinton shot 361, which was good enough for a second place finish. Individually, the remaining scores for the Dark Horses were Hayden Boney with an 87, Brock Sumner a 92, Seavy Jordan 106, and Ryan Freeman 107.

Scoring for the Raiders, who finished with a team score of 341, was Dakota Bedard with 78, Kaison Marley an 83, Ryan Naylor an 88, Connor Jackson 92, and Jonathan Stephenson a 94.

Rounding out the rest of the scoring was West Bladen with a 367, Fairmonth with a 414, and St. Pauls with a 476.

Next week, the teams will all meet up on Clinton’s home turf at Coharie Country Club.

Midway’s Dakota Bedard was the medalist this past week, posting a low score of 78.