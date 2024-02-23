Leopards can’t overcome first quarter blowout; Rebels move on, 76-68

The scene was set for the night cap on Wednesday after Lakewood battled a tough Hobbton team the day prior, they set their focus on the No. 1 North Duplin Rebels. The Leopards were dominated in the opening quarter and were unable to catch up to the Rebels, they were sent home with the loss, 76-68.

North Duplin started off with a huge rally, stumping the Leopards as they looked lost on the court. The Rebels targeted Lakewood’s big man, Cameron Williams and in a rare situation he couldn’t bully his way in the paint. Kristofer Robinson was also quiet in the quarter has he couldn’t find room in the lane either. With their main drivers held in check, the Leopards were trying to adjust on the fly as the Rebels raced further ahead.

The mad rush to try and catch up caused several issues for Lakewood as they stumbled on the hardwood, unable to keep their footing and losing possession frequently. They were shut out of the paint on offense unable to snag second chance shots and kept from trying to rebound on defense. By the quarter’s end, the Lakewood crowd and team’s spirits were in the tank as they looked at the 22-7 score on the board.

The second quarter saw a completely different Leopard squad. After the Rebels put up a three to kick off the round, Lakewood went off. They scored on a layup then Dashaun Carr sank a three pointer from a distance. This kicked off an aggressive back and forth between these rivals. Lakewood had woken up and were playing lights out, much like Duplin had in the first. The Rebels were backpedaling, unable to answer the onslaught of offense and defensive pressure the Leopards were delivering.

The problems in the paint were no longer an issue as all the Leopards had a go in the lane, this allowed Lakewood to score 25 to Duplin’s 11. The flashy passes and quick reaction shots were sticking and to add insult to injury, the buzzer sounded with Carr’s shot mid arc. The swish could be heard as breaths were held in anticipation, followed by an eruption of cheers from the Lakewood faithful. Going into halftime, a hyped Leopard squad, trailed by one, 33-32.

In the third, the scoring hit the max with the teams dropping a total of 44. The game turned physical with the players diving after loose balls and stubborn drives into the paint, send shockwaves as the players ate the hardwood. Lakewood continued to fight back but the Rebels were holding the line. Scoring came with a price in this quarter and both sides were beaten and bruised from the physical contest.

Coming out on top though was North Duplin who still held the lead, while Lakewood kept fighting to get back into it, 57-52.

In the final frame, the Rebels were poised and held their composure as the Leopards kept coming after them. The visitors would close in, threatening Duplin. Alas, Lakewood couldn’t keep up the steam despite the exciting play. They never stopped or hung their heads, but the Rebels had their number and wouldn’t relent. Their blunder in the opening quarter was too much to overcome and the Leopards would be sent home in defeat, 76-68.

Lakewood finishes out conference play on a sour note, holding a 9-13 record and 4-6 in league play. They await the state playoffs seeding to see where they stack up and who they will play.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page