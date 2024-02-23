Spartans and Rebels clash in heated game; North Duplin survives double OT, 70-65

The Junior Spartans and Rebels arrived ready to play and delivered a drama filled, roof shaking thriller of a game between these conference foes. Regular time wasn’t enough for these competitors on the hardwood, sending the contest into double overtime, where the Rebels would escape a relentless Union squad, 70-65.

In the first quarter North Duplin was shutdown quickly as the Junior Spartans crushed them with suffocating play. Josiah Swinson and Elijah Godfrey led the charge for Union each scoring six points, accounting for 12 of the 18 points, burying them and holding the Rebels to just six. The quarter ended with Union holding a comfortable lead, 18-6.

In the next round the Spartans were more tame and some of that fire, died down a bit. North Duplin fought to keep it close and held Union in check. It was scrappy affair as the two teams refused to give in during the battle of wills. Going into halftime, Union held the lead but losing ground, 24-15.

The action was approaching the climax after the half, as North Duplin shocked the Spartans coming out of the gate with renewed vigor. Union remained steadfast even though they had lost the lead, they collected their bearings and played on. The Rebels had exposed the Spartans and were firing on all cylinders. Along with the shooting, they were playing rough in the paint, without hesistance they challenged whomever was brave enough to drive in.

Swinson was just that athlete, he was rewarded with plenty of trips to the charity stripe. This would be a spot he’d find himself the remainder of the game. Union would reclaim the lead, going into the fourth holding a four point advantage, 35-31.

The rollercoaster of a game continued to mount more excitement and tt was standing room only as hardly anyone could stay in their seats long with the athletes continuing their bullheaded rushes to the net and breathtaking shots, keeping the game far from slow. Swinson kept finding himself at the line trying to pull his team to the end.

Everytime they’d get a little breathing room, Carson Barwick of North Duplin would sink a three to bring them closer. The Rebels would take the lead and it wasn’t looking good for the Spartans as they dropped behind by four, despite their aggressive style of play. Union would rally at the stripe and it was Swinson who would deliver the clutch shots with the hollering home crowd shaking the roof making a racket, hoping for the miss.

With just three seconds left in regulation, he’d sink both of his shots at the line, just enough to send them into overtime, tied at 50 all.

The energy in the gymnasium was maxed out, fatigue was setting on the athletes, the coaches blood pressures through the roof and voices going hoarse from the high stakes game on the court. Slowly the points started coming as the teams were trying to avoid giving anyone free chances. This didn’t stop the visits to the line though as they desperately tried to keep each other off the board. Once more, Union would create breathing room but the Rebels wouldn’t quit, this time it was Kaniel Guo would drop two threes during the contest to keep the Spartans from running away with it.

They battled back and forth, up and down the court and by the end of the first overtime, a winner still wasn’t designated. Tied at 58 all, they would enter another four minute round to decide the victor.

Entering the second round of overtime, the action picked up right where it left off. Foul trouble finally caught up to Union at the worst time, as they had to sit Swinson who fouled out, taking one of their better shooters out of the game. Derik Aycock took over effortlessly and immediately made his presence known with brave rushes to the net, giving the Spartans hope.

As the round was coming to a close, the tempo went higher and this caused some errors that hurt the Spartans in the end as the Rebels were able to capitalize and keep their distance. They led by four with just seconds left on the clock, 69-65. A blunder of a throw in, cost the Spartans as the Rebels scooped up the loose ball. The player would go for a shot, drawing the foul, sealing the deal for North Duplin.

The gym let out a roar as he made the final score of the game and Union was sent home in heartbreak, 70-65.

The Junior Spartans end their season at 8-14 and even in the conference at 3-3.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page