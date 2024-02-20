Missed opportunities cost the Lady Raiders, Red Springs advances, 36-34

The first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament got underway on Monday night. Midway earned a high enough spot in conference play to host their first game, which put them against Red Springs. This time around, it was the Lady Red Devils that took victory, holding the Lady Raiders off for a 36-34 victory.

Red Springs drew first blood in this contest, getting a layup in the lane to take an early 2-0 lead. Turnovers were an early problem for Midway, both forced and unforced. They stayed within striking distance, though, as the Lady Red Devils led just 3-1 through the first four minutes. The Lady Raiders finally got a field goal around the 2:00 mark as McKenzie Williams hit a three-pointer to put Midway up 4-3. Then, Kyleigh Stonerock made it 6-3 with a jumper of her own, producing a timeout on the court with 1:22 to go in the first quarter. Williams hit another three-point basket for the Lady Raiders, making it 10-4 before a foul at the buzzer gave Red Springs free throws. When the period concluded, Midway led 10-6.

The Lady Devils got a quick basket in the lane at the start of the second quarter, bringing the tally to 10-8, but Ella Clark hit a three-pointer for Midway to get the lead back to five. Red Springs, though, hit an 8-0 run, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers, and reclaimed the lead at 16-13. Again, the Lady Raiders spun their tires and struggled against heavy defense from the Lady Devils, resulting in more turnover issues. Still, Midway stayed close and trailed 18-16 at halftime.

Out of the gate, Williams put the Lady Raiders right back ahead with a 3-pointer. Red Springs, though, got back-to-back baskets, including a three-pointer of their own, to go back ahead 23-18. The teams traded scores as the tempo intensified but Red Springs continued to hold a small lead at 28-24. At the end of the period, Midway still trailed, 28-26.

Scoring continued to be minimal in the fourth quarter and the Lady Devils were holding steady with a 4-5 point lead. Anytime the Lady Raiders would get close Red Springs found an answer. Emotions began to flare and as a result technical fouls began to fly. Still, Red Springs held a 35-30 lead with 1:19 to go. The Lady Devils tried to help Midway down the stretch, getting several fouls and a technical with less than 30 seconds to go, but the Lady Raiders couldn’t take advantage and fell by the 36-34 score.

McKenzie Williams led Midway in the score column, getting 12 points. Behind her was Stonerock with eight points and Clark with seven. Morgan Williams had five points and Peyton Herring and Emma Lockamy each had one point.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders are 11-11 overall. They are eliminated from conference tournament play and will await their fate in the upcoming NCHSAA tournament.

