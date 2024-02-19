Clinton grinds to halt with loss to Fairmont; season ends on three game skid, 42-34

It was the regular season grand finale out at Clinton High School on Friday night when the Dark Horse basketball teams welcomed in conference foe Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes had already claimed a pair of sweeping wins over Clinton the first time they met and were looking to do it again. History indeed repeated itself in the girls game as the Lady Horses suffered their third straight loss, falling 42-34.

Clinton got on the board first after the teams exchanged empty possessions, getting an inside layup from Rubi Davila. Then, the quality of play from both teams was less than stellar as the offenses spun their tires. At the 4:00 mark, Clinton led 5-3 with bricks and turnovers a plenty. After the Lady Dark Horses extended their lead to 7-3, the Lady Tornadoes got consecutive scores to take an 8-7 lead. Then an Ava Williford free throw tied things up at 8-8 with about a minute to go in the quarter and that score held up as the first period came to a close.

Davila got a layup at the start of the second quarter to put Clinton back ahead at 10-8 and on the defensive end, the Lady Horses were forcing one turnover after the other. Now up 12-8, Ciara Stuart was headed to the free throw line to add to their advantage. She went one-for-two and made it 13-8 and the struggles down on the Fairmont end continued.

The score stayed parked at 13-8 for some time with both teams struggling to make much happen beyond that. Then, with 1:58 left in the half, there was a timeout on the court. Out of the break, Evan Gillespie cleaned up a rebound and made it 15-8. That’s where things finished up as the Lady Tornadoes were held scoreless in the second quarter.

When play resumed, Fairmont struck first to end their long scoring drought and cut into the deficit. Clinton had only converted one free throw through the first four minutes, which allowed the Lady Tornadoes to get back to within 16-15. Another free throw made it 17-15 and with 3:43 left on the clock, Fairmont was in possession with a timeout on the floor.

They tied the game back up at 17-17. Then, the Lady Horses made one more free throw before a Fairmont three-point play gave the Lady Tornadoes a 20-18 lead with 2:57 left to go in the third quarter. The pace picked up toward the end of the period but Fairmont had taken the lead at 26-24.

The teams exchanged scores to kick off the fourth period and a quick timeout was called by Clinton. With 7:10 on the clock, the Lady Tornadoes led 28-26 and were in possession out of the break. They made it 30-26 but the Lady Horses got consecutive scores of their own and tied things back up at 30-30 with 5:02 to go. Then, Stuart found an open Davila under the basket who stuck home the layup to put Clinton back on top at 32-30.

Back-to-back scores from Fairmont, though, put the Lady Tornadoes back ahead at 35-32 and after a Clinton traveling violation, Fairmont was back in possession. They stretched their lead further to 37-32 and with 1:47 to go there was a timeout on the court. The Lady Tornadoes managed to get their advantage all the way to eight points and Clinton never recovered. As a result, Fairmont ran off to victory, winning 42-34.

Scorers for the Lady Dark Horses were Davila with 10 points followed by Stuart with five. Jayla Pickett, Gillespie, and DaNiyah Coxum all had four points, Presley McNeil had three points, and Ava Williford and Phoenix Everett both had two points.

With the loss, Clinton finishes the regular season 12-10 overall and 5-5 in conference play. They will host West Bladen on Monday in the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page