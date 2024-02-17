Wildcats fall on all fronts to North Duplin

The North Duplin Rebels got three wins at Hobbton Thursday evening. The Rebel boys narrowly escaped the Wildcats getting a 54-51 win. The girls’ game was 61-21, North Duplin and the Rebel JVs got a 54-41 win over the Wildcats.

Boys

The Rebels got four unanswered baskets early on and held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats came alive in the second cutting the Rebel lead to five at 28-23 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Rebels put some distance in the score with a six point lead. The final quarter was a barn burner. With just under three minutes left, the Wildcats had cut the margin to one point at 47-46, after a tying it up at 42-42 and 45-45. The Rebels roared ahead by six points at 51-45 with a minute and half left then Hobbton caught up to within one point at 52-51 with 13 seconds left. The Rebels held on to the win with a strategic foul shot in the final seconds, capping off the game with the narrow win, 54-51.

North Duplin’s Micah Lesesane finished with 20 points. Dujuan Armwood had 19 points The remaining point were scattered among the other players.

For the Wildcats, Garrett Britt had 16 points. Ashawd Wynn had 11 points, Reece Bradshaw and Dai’vian Murrell had nine points each. Alex Devone had six points.

Girls

North Duplin dominated the Lady Wildcats again getting a 40 point win. The Rebel coaching staff play the bench for most of the second half.

After the first quarter of play, North Duplin had a 24-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats scored 12 points in the second quarter. The Rebels picked up eight points for a 32-12 lead.

In the third quarter, the Rebels added 19 points while the Wildcats got six for a 51-18 Rebel advantage. In the fourth quarter, the Rebels scored 10 more points while the Lady Wildcats scored three for the 61-21 final.

For North Duplin, Tateyawna Faison led with 13 points. Reece Outlaw added 10 points, Addy Higginbotham had nine and Abigail Norris had eight points.

Miley McLamb had nine points for the Wildcats. Madison Sinclair and Katie Britt had five points each.

JV

The Rebel JV had an 18-13 margin after the first quarter after the Wildcats tied the score a nine each. They held the Wildcats to five points in the second quarter while scoring 13 points. The halftime score was 31-18, Rebels.

The scoring was fairly even in the third quarter with the Wildcats getting eight points and the Rebels getting nine points. The third quarter score was 40-26. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Rebels 15 to 14 which wasn’t enough to close the score up. The final was 54-41.

Lucas Dail led the scoring for the Rebels getting a game high 19 points. Holden Williams had 13 points. The balance of the score was shared by the other players.

Donta Darden led the Wildcats with 15 points. Joe Corbett had 12 points. Zaydein Enriquez had seven points and Zach Aman had five.

The Wildcat boy finished the season 5-18 and 4-6 in the conference. The Lady Wildcats are 0-19. The JV is 8-12 and 5-4 in the conference.

Conference tournament pairing will be announced over the weekend.

