Lady Leopards maul the Eagles on their senior night, 52-25

Honestee Williams goes up high against the Eagles for two.

Lakewood hosted their conference foes, the Rosewood Eagles for a game on the hardwood. From the beginning the Leopards had their number and the visitors were beatdown, 52-25.

The first half was a doozy for Rosewood as the Lady Leopards weren’t playing around on their senior night. Though it was a slow ascent, Lakewood methodically put down the Eagles who struggled to get any kind of offense together. The Leopards finally caught fire and fired on all cylinders, supplanting whatever the visitors threw at them. By halftime, Lakewood had a commanding lead, 29-13.

In the opening minutes of the third, Amiyah Smith was looking automatic as she scored in back to back drives from roughly same spot in a set play that had Rosewood floundering. The outpouring of scores had the home crowd cheering as their foes were unable to stymie the Leopards. With Honestee Williams and Lashaunta Joyner backing up Lakewood by their superior play, Jamai Rich fighting off the Eagles in the paint and Alexis Rhodes and Karizma Freeman using their speed to get separation and opening up breakaways, the Eagles were grounded down.

By the end of the quarter, their deficit grew enormously and Rosewood was on the ropes, 42-18.

In the final frame, Lakewood simply held the line against the Eagles. Rosewood did everything they could but the Leopards stood their ground. The Eagles would manage to add seven more to the score but Lakewood out did that, scoring ten. The home team put in some of their second stringers who aided Lakewood in the scoring with impressive play.

Rosewood was sent home empty handed with the loss to close out their year, while Lakewood celebrated going out on a win, 52-25.

Lakewood finishes the regular season at 9-10 overall and safely in third place in the Carolina 1A at 6-3. Conference tournament schedule will be released over the weekend.

