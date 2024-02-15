The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School dominated the Hobbton Wildcats in the second round of the conference playoffs. The Lady Leopards are on their way to the championship finals where they will face the Midway Raiders at Spivey’s Corner. The game is set for Thursday Feb, 15 at 4 p.m. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

