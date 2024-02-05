In the late game on Friday night, the West Bladen and Clinton boys were set to do work. The Dark Horses, were coming off a demoralizing loss earlier in the week, were hoping to bounce back. Unfortunately, the Knights are one of the State’s best teams at 16-1 overall and they showed it, running over Clinton for another big loss at 69-31.

Right off the bat, the Knights controlled the opening tip and immediately drained a three-pointer. A few moments later, they sank another one and were off to a 6-0 lead. Gregory Coxum got the Dark Horses on the board with a jumper from the elbow and a free throw and another basket by Camden Davis made it 6-5. Clinton did a solid job of staying with West Bladen early, getting a three pointer from Nydarion Blackwell to make it 10-8 and another one from Walker Spell to make it 12-11. But, at the end of the first quarter, the Knights led 15-11.

Out of the gate in the second quarter West Bladen went right back to work. They hit an 11-0 run to begin the period and built a 26-11 lead before Walker Spell hit for Clinton to stop the run. The Dark Horses chipped away at the deficit, getting the lead down to single digits but a pair of late three-pointers from the Knights catapulted their lead to 34-19 at halftime.

Empty possessions greeted both teams out of the break but it was West Bladen that struck first, running their lead to 36-19. The Knights were relentless, making every play look easy as they came out dominant in the third quarter. The lead had swollen to 49-21 with 2:10 left in the period as Clinton was outmatched on both ends of the court. The teams traded jabs to close out the third quarter but the West Bladen lead was insurmountable at 53-25.

The margin reached 30 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter despite the Knights beginning to sub out some of their more talented starters. These secondary players proved to be just as effective, though, and the lead went above 40 points at 66-25. From there, the clock hit cruise control and the game quickly ended with West Bladen running away with a 69-31 victory.

Scorers for Clinton were Holden Spell and Blackwell with eight points apiece. Walker Spell had five points, Coxum had four points, T.K. Raynor had three points, and Camden Davis had two points.

This week, the Dark Horses have three games, first on Monday against Wallace-Rose Hill, then trips on Tuesday to Red Springs, and Friday to rival Midway.

