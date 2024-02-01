Midway falls to St. Pauls in blowout loss, 60-29

The Midway girls basketball team returned home on Tuesday night, squaring off against conference foe St. Pauls on the hardwood, looking to stop a two-game losing streak. The Lady Bulldogs, though, entered the contest at 10-4 overall and were expected to be a formidable opponent. St. Pauls delivered on that expectation and ran away with this one, earning a 60-29 victory.

St. Pauls controlled the opening tip but their first shot of the game was an air ball. A pair of turnovers struck both teams before the Lady Bulldogs missed a pair of free throws. In the fray, Peyton Herring banked in a jumper for Midway and the score was 2-0. Then in a quick flurry of scores, Herring contributed another score but it wasn’t enough to help the Lady Raiders absorb an 11-point explosion from St. Pauls and Midway fell behind 11-4. Their lead reached 17-4 before Megan Jackson made a free throw for the Lady Raiders, briefly stopping the Lady Bulldogs run. After that, St. Pauls continued to pile up points and at the end of the first quarter, they led 24-7.

Scoring slowed down at the start of the second quarter with the score only initially changing with the making of free throws. With three minutes gone in the quarter, the score had only moved to 25-10. Neither team exactly lit it up in the second quarter and the halftime score 32-14, St. Pauls.

Out of the break, the Lady Bulldogs continued to grow their lead. Though the teams traded scores, the advantage was largely in St. Pauls’ favor. At the 3:31 mark, the score was 44-19 and growing. With the completion of a three-point play, the score hit a 30-point advantage at 49-19 and the end of the quarter, Midway trailed 49-21.

A lot of substitutes were put in for both teams as the fourth quarter progressed with the inevitability that St. Pauls was going to win this one. The final question was by how many points? The lead reached 35 points on a couple of occasions but never did quite reach the threshold that activated the mercy rule. As such, the game pressed on and in the end the final margin was 60-29.

Scorers for the Lady Raiders were McKenzie Williams and Herring each with eight points, Ella Clark had six points, and Jackson had five points. Avery Strickland contributed two points.

With the loss, Midway drops to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play. They only had a road trip to Fairmont on Friday night left on their schedule.

