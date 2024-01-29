Second quarter injury leaves Lady Wildcats down a player in loss, 53-18

The Lady Wildcats have been struggling with the bench count all season and on Friday it brought them to their knees, facing Union. An injury midway through the second, saw Hobbton compete for the remainder of the contest four against five and the Lady Spartans took the win, 53-18.

To kick off the conference battle, the Wildcats played hard and caught Union off guard. The Lady Spartans had came out quickly, but the visitors came back swinging and claimed the lead at 5-4. Coach Bryant Register could be heard from the top of the stands, shouting at the squad to wake up due to their reckless play early on. Zadariyah Faison nailed a three from the point, only for McKenna Thornton to sink a jumper to tie it up again at seven all.

From here it rapidly devolved into a lopsided contest with Faison catching fire, sinking two more long threes and a snipe for two just inside the perimeter, propelling the Spartans ahead 15-7 with two minutes remaining. Faison and Ariyona Spearman would each snatch possession from Hobbton and convert on one of those to add two more to the score. Spearman would sink the final point of the quarter, leaving the Wildcats in the dust, 19-9.

The game came to a crawl in the second, Union and Hobbton battled it out but nothing would drop for either side as they floundered about taking shots with reckless abandon. It was during this battle of wills when a Wildcat went down after fighting for possession. She was helped off the court and sat out for the remainder of the game, yet the Wildcats weren’t going to stop. Hobbton’s four remaining went onto the court, ready to continue. From here, there was little the four visitors could do, as Union could easily exploit the short manned defense. Faison continued her three point barrage and landed four in a row, while Spearman added to that with a pair of threes of her own to close out the first half.

After halftime, the deficit had become insurmountable and the mercy clock ran. Hobbton still attempted to battle back but one could see the competitive drive had been erradicated knowing they couldn’t defend against the Spartan five. Yet, there were still smiles on their faces as they continued to try and put up points and take advantage of the play time they had. Shortly into the third, the Spartans began cycling out their starters and bring in the younger crew.

There were few tie ups for the ball with both teams acknowledging where the game was headed, but they still tried. Union had all underclassmen for the remainder of the contest for some playing time. The game ended quickly with the non-stop clock activated and Hobbton kept playing until the final buzzer. Union snagged the conference win, 53-18.

