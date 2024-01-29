Lady Horses earn shutout win; Middle Wildcats survive Sampson by four

Adonis Burns get up over Jargon Howard for two points.

Sampson Middle visited Hobbton Middle Thursday. The results were split. Hobbton girls were dominated by Sampson Middle. The final was 27-0. Hobbton Middle boys got a close one at 31-27.

Girls

The game started slow. Sampson had a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. Things picked up in the second quarter with Sampson scoring nine points for an 11-0 lead. The Sampson girls continued to get the points with a 21-0 third quarter margin. They finished adding six points in the final frame for the final, to win in shutout, 27-0.

Karsyn Wilson led the Dark Horses with 14 points. Samiyha Smith chipped in five and H. Thomas had four.

Boys

In a barn burner game, the Hobbton Middle boys came out hot with Braxton McLamb hitting a layup out the gate for a 2-0 lead. Richard Simpson started getting away from the defense picking up a quick six points to push the margin.

Dark Horse Z. Strickland got the Horses on the board for their first points. The first quarter score was 11-4, Hobbton. In the second frame, the Horses started pulling together and made up some lost points. With 2:07 left in the half, Strickland tied the score at 12 apiece. Simpson’s six points pulled the Wildcats to a 17-12 advantage at the break.

In the third quarter, Isaiah Collins picked up the load getting six of the Wildcats’ nine points in the quarter. The quarter ended with a 10 point margin for the Wildcats at 26-16. The fourth quarter turned out to be the barn burner as the Wildcats production dropped picking up only five points. The Dark Horses got 11 points to bring the game to a two point affair a couple of times. The Wildcats held on with foul shots and hard defense.

For the Wildcats, Simpson had 16 points.Collins six, and Adonis Burns had five.

February first, Hobbton Middle will be at Midway Middle and Sampson will host Emereau.

