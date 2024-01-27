Lady Crusaders battle it out and overcome Patriots on the court, 46-41

It was a close on out at the Store with the Lady Crusaders hosting Faith Christian on the court Thursday. The Lady Patriots fought hard against Harrells but found themselves unable to overcome their tenacious play and were sent home taking the “L” in a close one, 46-41.

Harrells played like they were shot out of a cannon and immediately made their presence known. Sabrina Batts was dishing the rock left and right, opening up the Patriots zone play leaving them exposed. Georgia Pope was driving into the paint and kept putting the ball at the net, leaving Faith helpless to stop her. Ella Campbell and Piper Moore were forcing Faith’s hand and as they were keeping the play going not allowing the opposition to catch their breath. The Patriots were able to push back but the damage had been done, entering the second, the Crusaders had a commanding lead at 16-9.

The Patriots rallied back while Harrells dealt with a bad foul spree. Reach ins, double dribbles and shooting fouls gave Faith just enough room to pull themselves back to within three. The Crusaders continued to fumble through as they had lost their rhythm from the slew of fouls that killed their momentum, slowing the game down. At times, they got ahead of themselves transitioning down court that stifled their play.

The Patriots were just one away from taking their first lead of the game but they would shoot themselves in the foot as they too ran into foul trouble, allowing Batts and Pope to take their chances at the charity line. They’d put up three between them to recapture the lead and end their scoring drought. Campbell would be the final score of the first half after a stout drive into the paint, battling against the Patriots for two. At halftime, the Crusaders held the lead, 21-17.

Crusader Mary Willow Rumbold would be the first score of the second half at the free throw line where she converted one of two. The Patriots were fired up after the break and stormed ahead despite the resistance of the home team. Harrells was in a rut in contrast to their performance in the first as they couldn’t get anything moving, watching as the Patriots would take their first lead of the game, 24-22. Batts would tie things up at the charity line, sinking both shots to make it 24 all. This didn’t last as the Patriots would begin the sniping game and sink a deep three with less than two minutes left in the third, 27-24, but they kept fouling the Crusaders. Pope would make both of her free throws to bring them within one but the Patriots would drop another three to maintain the lead.

Batts would score a layup then Pope, at the free throw line once again, would make both of her shots, tying it up at 30 with less than a minute to go. The Patriots would drain a two pointer in the final seconds of the quarter, riding a two point lead into the final frame, 32-30.

The scoring started early in this quarter as Faith struck first on an open layup, only for Ella Campbell to come an shoot a three. Pope would return to the line and sink her free throws to take the lead. From here they’d exchange a few scores to tie up the game at 37. Moore would hit a mid-range jumper but the Patriots would sink a three for the lead. It would be a while before any scoring would take place and Batts would go down hard after another teammate, in the heat of battle, accidentally jumped into her knocking her over, with four minutes left.

Moore would go to the line after another Patriot foul and she’d miss both shot, but a lane violation would give her another chance which she’d convert to tie things up at 40. Pope and Rumbold would convert a point a piece at the charity stripe taking the lead. Batts would return with two minutes remaining and on her run at the net she’d be fouled, sending her to the line where she’d convert both of her shot, furthering the Crusaders ahead, 44-40.

The game came to a close with the Patriots snagging their final point on the line and Rumbold would convert for two on a layup to close out the game, 46-41.

Harrells ascends to 11-8 on the year and holding third in conference with a 5-4. They’ll return to action next week where they will face Wilmington Christian (7-7) on the hardwood on Jan. 30.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page