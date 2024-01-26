Lady Horses stampede unloads in second half, stifling Raiders for win, 39-27

Clinton High School was the site of a rivalry showdown on Tuesday night as the Dark Horses welcomed in their favorite nemesis, the Lady Raiders of Midway. After suffering a terrible first-half slump, Clinton recovered in the second half and went on to claim a 39-27 victory.

Both teams got off to shaky starts with Midway struggling to control the ball while Clinton’s shooting was just as ice-cold. McKenzie Williams did get the Lady Raiders on the board with a baseline jumper but just a few moments later DaNiyah Coxum tied things up on a pair of free throws. The period was moving quickly and at the halfway point, the score was deadlocked at 2-2. Both teams continued to miss shots as the offenses were simply cold. Morgan Williams finally broke the tie, getting a jumper at the top of the key to make it 4-2. Moments later KaraBeth Benton hit a long-range jumper to make it 6-2 with 1:21 left in the period. After the Lady Dark Horses seemed to find their footing, a technical foul was assessed to Morgan Williams, which put Ava Williford at the line for two. She converted both and Clinton would go on to take a 7-6 lead. That score held up as the first period came to a close.

Turnovers continued to plague Midway at the start of the second quarter but so too did missed shots for Clinton. The teams did exchange buckets early on, but an old-fashioned 3-point play by Alex Stonerock put the Lady Raiders back ahead at 11-9. Then, another Benton bucket made it 13-9 and with 5:13 left in the first half, there was a timeout on the court. Out of the break, Midway continued to build their lead, running it to 18-9. The story of the game so far was the Lady Dark Horses cold shooting. Missing a multitude of three-point shots, and even shots at the rim, Clinton converted just two points the entire second period. As a result, Midway led at the halftime break, 18-9.

Out of the intermission, missed shots continued to be a theme for Clinton, with even free throws being hard to come by. They converted 1-of-4 at the foul line to start the second half, but eventually hit a couple more to make 18-12. Suddenly, shots started falling as Williford finally hit a three-pointer and Coxum got a basket in the lane to make it 18-17. Stonerock made two-of-three free throws, making it 20-17, but a three-point play by Ciara Stuart tied things up at 20-apiece with 3:38 on the clock in the third quarter. Stuart had suddenly warmed up for the Lady Dark Horses as another three-pointer put the home team up 23-20 with 2:28 left in the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Clinton had reclaimed the 26-23 lead headed to the fourth quarter.

Transition points is how the Lady Horses started the fourth quarter, getting a breakaway layup to lead 28-23. Suddenly, it was the Lady Raiders who had gone cold, having only amassed five second-half points. Clinton was missing shots also and was unable to pull away through the 4:42 mark. Stuart made it 30-23 game after getting a steal and layup, seemingly putting the Lady Dark Horses ahead at an insurmountable advantage with the Lady Raiders spinning their tires. The lead hit double-digits at 35-24 Clinton had just about locked this one up with a timeout on the floor with 1:45 remaining. Indeed, the Lady Dark Horses went on to claim victory, winning 39-27.

Leading scorers for the Lady Dark Horses was Stuart with 12 points followed by Williford with seven points and Coxum with six points. Rubi Davila had four points, Janiya Mosley had three points, and Jianna Pickett, Larkin Best, and Evan Gillespie all had two points.

For the Lady Raiders, McKenzie Williams and Stonerock each had six points. Morgan Williams had five points, Benton had four points, and Emma Lockamy and Megan Jackson all had two points.

With the win, Clinton is now 9-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They were slated to take on Lakewood on Wednesday before traveling to take on St. Paul’s on Friday.

For Midway, they drop 8-6 overall and 1-2 in league play. They were left with a road trip to Red Springs on Friday.

