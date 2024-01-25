Hobbton carts away win as Lakewood falls out in final frame, 68-59

The grand finale on Tuesday was a fiery contest as Hobbton came out with with vigor and so did Lakewood. The game was intense as both teams left their passion on the court for all to see and it would be the Wildcats who snatched their second conference win over the Leopards, 68-59.

Lakewood would strike first with Juan Parker Jr. stealing from the napping point guard and taking it to the house for the initial score. Hobbton would fire back immediately sinking a layup then Nashon Kilkenny capping off the scoring run with a deep three. The game’s tempo reached the redline rapidly with the scoring opening up. A goaltending penalty gifted Lakewood two, the Leopards would take a point from the charity line to tie it up.

From there it was a slugfest as the fierce rivals were relentless, the defense stood tall and the offense were firing everything, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. the lead changed hands four times in the minutes of the first quarter before ending in a tie at 17 all.

Leopard Cameron Williams sunk a jumper for two kicking off the second to reclaim the lead and start a rally for Lakewood. They’d rapidly hit two three pointers coming from Parker and Jaziah Brunson while suppressing Hobbton, holding them on their own side. Their rally was short lived and Hobbton added a pair of buckets to the board, igniting another stellar point exchange.

From here it was anyone’s game as they each were able to produce points and kept the tempo high, not allowing for any easy scores. The shots from here until the end of the first half were pinpoint, with plenty of bodies looking to stop every opposing opportunity. Hobbton’s Dai’vian Murrell would drop a pairs of threes to push the Wildcats closer, shrinking the gap and Brunson making defenders miss with elusive runs to the basket.

At 31-27 with less than two to go, Murrell propel his team within one with a snipe from the perimeter, draining the three. Ashawd Wynn would tie the game up, heavily defended drive to the net where he drew a foul. At the line, he made one of two to even everything up at 31, then add a pair just moments later bringing them ahead once again.

Kristofer Robinson of Lakewood, would tie things from mid-range as seconds drained for the clock. Entering the second half, these rivals were deadlocked at 33.

It didn’t look good coming into the third for the Wildcats, the Leopards were keeping their eyes on the ball and they would terminate two Hobbton advances, stealing the rock and converting on both. Hobbton gathered their composure and fired back against Lakewood who was challenging the Wildcats on every attempt.

The Leopards were able to disrupt a multitude of Hobbton drives from steals but their scoring took a down turn. The Wildcats were able to fire back but scoring came to a crawl with three minutes on left on the clock after the intense competition, 47-45. The remainder of the quarter was peak intensity with plenty of action with the defenses stiffening up, not making it easy for would-be scorers. The quarter ended, score unchanged, with Lakewood holding the lead by a tight margin.

Entering the final frame, it would be an additional three minutes before the board would change as Nashon Kilkenny would break the lull with the contested layup. Williams and Robinson pulled the load for Lakewood for a spell and tied things up at 49 all, hitting the paint hard.

The game quickly spiraled out of the Leopards claws with Hobbton hitting their stride, running away from the opposition as time waxed on. Rapidly, they leapt ahead by four with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Lakewood stumbled and found themselves losing their moxie with missed shots and poor dribbles.

Their contenance showed their frustration and their spirit broken as the fire had burned out. Hobbton added to the board for insurance, taking advantaged of their fractured state. The Wildcats took the win convincingly, earning back to back victories, 68-59.

JV

Hobbton fought Lakewood on the court in an eventful game of spirit and will. The Junior Leopards climbed back in the fourth but Wildcats held the line to snatch the win, 65-55.

The first quarter saw little resistance from the visitors as Hobbton poured it on. There was no stopping the relentless Wildcats as the dominated 21-8.

In the next frame, Lakewood came to live and battled back against Hobbton but their struggling offense couldn’t produce much of anything. The Wildcats continued to pummel and bully the Leopards with their play, forcing Lakewood to try and keep up. Hobbton held the lead at halftime, after a highly contentious affair on the hardwood, 35-21.

After the break, Hobbton came out swinging and dropped a three to kick things off. Amir Tate was tough to guard as he slipped in on three separate drives and converted on all of them, keeping the Leopards off kilter. They’d fire back however, with Jamarion Philips coming in clutch for a three, followed Dontavius Smith also sinking a three to close the gap. Deonta Darden would hit a three despite the towering center in his face, Julian Edwards to keep Hobbton ahead.

Regardless of their play, Hobbton continued to beat down the opposition into submission, and walked into the fourth with a 20 point lead, 55-33. The Wildcats proceeded into the final frame and went right back to work on Lakewood as the visitors tried to muster an offense and overcome Hobbton. It was a physical game as shoulder bumps became more rough and drives to the paint were taken with reckless abandon. Lakewood’s persistence was paying off and they began to close the gap with Hobbton losing ground.

The Wildcats would slam the door on them once they crossed the sixty point mark, they started subbing in the second string with the win hand. Lakewood fought to final buzzer but couldn’t overcome their previous deficit and they were sent home carrying the loss, 65-55.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page