Clinton drops a trio and Union continues lengthy skid; Harrells rolling out with three straight wins

After their loss to Red Springs, the Dark Horses are looking to get out of their skid, while the Lady Horses are vying to keep their train rolling.

The Spartans are still searching for their first win of the year and the Lady Spartans are holding first place in the Carolina 1A, with hopes of bringing the hardware to Union.

The Crusaders are keeping things moving as the climb to second the conference while the Lady Crusaders are looking to pull ahead after a big win.

It was a rough week for Clinton as they walked into their third consecutive loss. The Lady Horses are looking to keep their success going along with Harrells and Mintz. Union is still struggling as victory eludes them after 13 contests and the Lady Spartans have an iron grip on first place in their conference.

Clinton

Boys

The Dark Horse boys are suffering a 3-game skid, falling by big margins at the hands of West Bladen, James Kenan, and Red Springs. This puts Clinton at 6-5 overall and 0-2 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. This week, the Horses will matchup at home against Midway on Tuesday, Lakewood on Wednesday, and will travel down to St. Pauls on Friday.

Girls

For the Lady Dark Horses, they’ve won two out of their last three, succumbing only to James Kenan, 41-26. Otherwise, they took down West Bladen 38-36 and Red Springs 36-33. On the season, the Clinton girls are 8-3 overall and are 2-0 in league play. They also face the same slate of teams of Midway, Lakewood, and St. Pauls.

Harrells

Boys

The Crusaders season is cruising right along and as things stand, the HCA boys are 15-10 overall and 6-2 in their conference. Last week was a busy one for the Crusaders as they played in games four of the five nights, going 2-2 on the week. They suffered a 66-60 loss to E.E. Smith on Monday, then a 68-64 loss to Fayetteville Academy on Tuesday. Things turned around for them on Thursday and Friday, however, as they posted a 72-50 victory over Southeastern Christian Academy and a 71-36 victory over Halifax Academy. On Monday, the Crusaders took down the Patriots to kick off the week, downing their opponents, 88-62.

hosting Rocky Mount Academy on Tuesday and Faith Christian again on Thursday.

Girls

For the Lady Crusaders, they posted a 2-1 mark on the week, getting a 49-42 win over Fayetteville Academy and a 58-24 victory over SCA. On Friday, Harrells fell to Halifax Academy 38-32. This puts the Lady Crusaders at 10-7 overall and 4-3 in their conference after their convincing win over the Faith Christian Patriots, 46-17. They have a full week ahead with another meeting with Faith Christian and their second contest with Rocky Mount Academy.

Mintz

The Mintz Lions (8-1) six game streak was derailed this past Thursday as they fell to Temple Christian. After keeping it close in the first half trailing by two, the Tigers went would roar ahead with a stunning performance. The Lions couldn’t keep up despite their efforts and would fall 64-36.

The following day, they were back in action and after a long bus ride to Grace Academy in Loris, South Carolina, they would have a fun ride home, with a huge win on the road, 74-45. Zack Honeycutt would lead his team in scoring like he had the day prior with 15 while also ripping down 16 rebounds.

They would conquer the Knights on Monday for back to back wins to put them back on track, 64-30. They unloaded in the fourth scoring 22 points, the most they had all game.

Union

Boys

The Spartan boys are still winless on the season after suffering losses last week to Lakewood and Rosewood. This puts their overall mark at 0-13. This week, North Duplin on Thursday and Hobbton on Friday are the games that lie ahead for Union as they seek that elusive first win.

Girls

It’s a different story for the Lady Spartans, who currently sit at 10-3 overall and a 2-0 mark in the Carolina 1A Conference. Last week, they took down Lakewood by way of the 42-38 score then finished the week with a 50-23 victory over Rosewood. They will also face off against North Duplin and Hobbton this week.

