Lady Horses collapse out of gate; errors snowball into beatdown, 41-26

Larkin Best eyes the basket and she settles in for a jumper for three.

The Lady Horses struggled on the court on Wednesday as James Kenan suppressed Clinton, putting them down, 41-26.

The game didn’t start that way, however, as the Horses put up a strong fight in the opening minutes. The game remained contentious and both teams went into overdrive, shunting each other some from shots with stringent defenses that refused to give an inch to the enemy. Evan Gillespie and Rubi Davila were on top of the offense with great connection in the paint with the slick passing from Davila and the relentless charge from Gillespie, were the catalyst to kickstart the Dark Horse motor, even though no points were scored.

Clinton struggled to score but their defense was the game changer that held the Tigers to a meager nine points, unfortunately, the Lady Horses were plagued with, missed shots and subpar passing, kept them from staying drowning but treading water. They trailed enter the second, 9-6, just a long range snipe away from tying it up, 9-6.

The second started out fiery with both teams getting intense on the hardwood as both teams took their lumps. The Lady Tigers were on target in the transition as they stole or disrupted the Horses play, suffocating Clinton’s advances. Though they had lost possessions, their defense continued to disrupt their opportunities. This triggered a foul that gave the Tigers first blood, sinking one of their two shots at the stripe.

This solo point remained the lonely score on the board for a bit as they continued the dance on the court, struggling to convert. Ava Williford made a huge play that would lead to their next score as she weaved through a sea of Tigers looking for a teammate in range. She’d find Gillespie who’d been wearing down the guards with her rough, yet effective box outs. She’d snatch the Williford bounce pass, bodying out the opposition for the score, generated just a spark for the offense.

The run stalled out and Clinton would add just another two, keeping them at distance from the Tigers entering halftime. James Kenan had stolen opportunities after some clean steals and excellent positioning that kept them dead in the water. The Lady Horses trailed but within reach at the break, trailing by six, 16-10.

The break did nothing for the Horses as they were held to a pair of points for the quarter. Nothing went right for the Clinton ladies, with botched receptions, poor passing and mental lapses. James Kenan easily exploited their short comings, quickly augmenting their lead while keeping Clinton quiet. The Lady Horses scored on a midrange jumper and it would be their only score for the quarter while the Tiger added a seven more to the visitors. Kenan continued to add on the board and shut down th rally before it ever began. The Tigers held a 15 point lead, 27-12.

After sitting through a ten minute scoring drought for Clinton, Janiya Mosley brought some rain to the Lady Horses, this brought some energy back to the struggling visitors. This would be followed by a Williford layup and a charity strip visit for one to close the gap, but the Tigers would add on the board.

Butter fingers and poor passing would be the undoing of the Horses as the Tigers beat down Clinton. The poor possession game ended the Horses potential comeback despite finding a little rhythm in the fourth. Kenan closed out the contest with certainty, taking the win, 41-26.

“Looked like our legs were gone a little bit and we turned the ball over too much, missed a lot of open shots. We gotta a conference game against Red Springs on Friday and we’re gonna get into the gym and work on our game.” Coach Chris Owens stated after the game.

They will be looking to finish the week strong as they face the Red Devils (2-11) on the Friday after Wednesday’s loss, tip off slated for 6 p.m.

