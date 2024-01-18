Hobbton thrice defeated by the Eagles in conference player opener

The Hobbton Wildcats’ basketball teams dropped three games in their first conference outing against Rosewood Tuesday evening.

Girls

The girls started the game evenly with a first quarter score of 5-5. They tied it again in set second quarter at 9-9 on a three point play by Graci Barefoot. However, the Eagles pulled away and led 14-9 at the half.

The Wildcats kept it within five points in the third quarter down 23-18 at the end. They faded a bit in the fourth as Rosewood pulled away getting the win, 40-22.

For the Wildcats, Katie Britt had seven points, Miley McLamb had five points, and Graci Barefoot and McKenna Thornton had four points each..

Wildcat coach Arianna Corbett said, “We are excited to start conference. As you can see, it is a whole different ball game. If you come to the game and observe the girls behavior, you can see a big difference in non-conference and conference. Most of our points tonight can from free throws. I’ve told the girls throughout the season free throws make a big difference. At the beginning of the season I had girls that couldn’t make a free throw. Now they are knocking them down two or three in a row. It makes a big difference and those little things add up. We are short on our roster and that limits us when the girls get tired play aggressively as they did tonight, especially when they start getting into foul trouble. They did a real good job and we are proud of them.”

Boys

Rosewood jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the early part the game before the Wildcat started scoring. They cut the margin to one point at 5-4 midway the first quarter. Rosewood pulled away getting a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Wildcats scrambled back to within four points at 25-21 at the half.

In the third quarter, Rosewood outscored the Wildcats 7 to 4 for a 32-25 third quarter score. Hobbton kept the score close in the final frame but just couldn’t get ahead. The game got close as the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 15-11, but they were unable to overcome their the Eagles and it came down to just three points separating them from the win. Rosewood escaped the Wildcats claws, 43-40.

Garrett Britt led the Wildcats with 12 points. Dai’vian Murrell followed with 10 points. Ashwad Wynn had six points, Reece Bradshaw had four and Jax Williams had two.

Hobbton coach Aydan Tart said, “We played hard all four quarters, there was plenty of times we could’ve hung our heads but instead we kept fighting and just came up short.”

The Wildcats played at Spring Creek Wednesday night and will host Neuse Charter Friday night.

JV

In a tight JV matchup, Rosewood got the win 47-40. The girls lost 40-22 and the varsity boys lost a tight game 43-40. Rosewood’s JV jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter. Their 9-0 run in the first two minutes set the tone for the game. Rosewood held a 10 point advantage at the half with a 25-15 score.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats made up some ground being down by seven points at 29-22. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats came alive cutting the lead to one point. Amir Tate hit a three pointer at the 6:20 mark to cut the lead to 31-27. The whittled the score down to 31-29. Rosewood got a couple of baskets to extend the lead to 34-31. With four minutes left, the score was 36-33. At the 2:25 mark Zach Aman scored giving the Wildcats making it a one point Wildcat lead. Rosewood came back going up 37-36. It went to 39-37, Rosewood. In the waning minutes, Tate got a three pointer to make it 40-39, Wildcats. However, they couldn’t hold with Rosewood getting four more points to take the win.

For the Wildcats, Tate had 15 points, Aman had 11 points and Joe Corbett had nine points.

“I’m getting more and more proud of this young group,” commented Hobbton JV coach Anthony Goodman. “It mainly consists of freshmen with a couple of sophomores. The fact that never quit in any part of the game and we keep getting right there. We just have to get over the hump. I’m very proud of the group and I think in the rest of the conference we will do very well.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page