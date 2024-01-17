Hobbton fights back despite lack of numbers

Lady Wildcats clap as Sa’Tori Lorenzo takes off down the court after another player made her layup, in the opening minutes of practice.

Hobbton has experienced recent struggles on the court, with the departure of its coach leaving Arianna Corbett with just a week’s notice to take the helm for the Lady Wildcats. It was a tough ask, but the Hobbton alum took the job and has started molding the team in her first year as the leader of the basketball program.

The Lady Cats are up against a mountain of obstacles as they enter into conference play. Already a short-handed team, having lost two players since the season started, it has left the team with just eight to rotate around. It’s no secret the Lady Wildcats have struggled this season, posting a dreary 0-8 and offensive production in the tank at 113 points, a total of 86 points fewer than where they were last season. Hobbton is playing with a ton of inexperience on a tiny roster.

Corbett explained the deficit and the hurdles they’ve faced with steely resolve.

“We’ve been playing a lot of hard schools, Harnett Central is in a 3A/4A conference split. It makes a huge difference when we have a roster of eight and they have 15 to 20 kids. We’ve had an injury and one deemed ineligible, so now we’re down to eight, in a school of 450 kids.”

This doesn’t deter her as she sees the improvements in their game and how they are beginning to bond. As any coach will tell you, basketball requires a strong bond amongst the players for a team to function appropriately.

Corbett continues on as she peeks through the gym window, itching to get back to practice.

“They’ve grown a lot already. Some that couldn’t make a free throw are now able to knock down two or three in a row. Their ball handling as improved quite a bit and their hustle and confidence has improved. That’s all you can ask. On the scoreboard it may not look like they’ve improved, but you can tell in a game the way that have communicated with each other, the way that they play, their aggressiveness — it’s improving little by little.”

The Lady Cats have been put through the ringer in a “baptism by fire” way, kicking off their season against the stout North Johnston Panthers, the Princeton Bulldogs and the Midway Raiders and capping off non-conference play against Harnett Central. This tough schedule to begin the year has given Hobbton some grit after the gauntlet of big teams they have faced.

When asked if she believed that the adversity early on would translate into better play in the conference, she said she felt it could.

“I had kids who couldn’t put up a free throw, couldn’t make a layup, or their ball handling wasn’t very good. Their communication has gotten better; I’ve seen a couple of different leaders step up and want to make those call in the middle of a game of what plays they need to run offensively and defensively. It makes a difference.”

They have been consistently working on the court for an hour and a half every chance they get. One of the setbacks they have been tackling has been the inexperience. Corbett explained how the transition from rec league, to middle school to high school. She described how players learn a lot of their fundamentals in the offseason, because at the high school level you don’t have the time to pour into an empty vessel all the knowledge and instincts that are learned in various outlets.

Corbett went on to explain the difficulties of recruiting Hobbton girls to the game with a history of struggling on the court.

“I think it’s just got a lot to do with previous records. I graduated about five years ago and even then we had an ‘okay’ team. I don’t know the exact records but I know it’s not been that great, throughout the years. When you only have between six to ten girls show up that makes a difference and what you can practice with. During Christmas break, I only had seven girls show up, so even then you can’t practice evenly. You can’t go through a full scrimmage, just because you need ten kids for that.”

Corbett carried on and spoke about another reason why they have a tough time recruiting.

“I think a lot of girls are they’re either intimidated by having to be aggressive or the size difference. As you see, we’ve got little Sa’Tori, but she still is aggressive when she goes up. So it’s a mixture of being intimidated, the kids nerves, or intimidated by previous records and don’t want to be on a losing team. So there’s nothing that we can do except show up everyday.”

Coming in late, there wasn’t much to be done with increasing the team’s size but assistant coach Lynette Britt had been working through the summer to get every bit of training in for the team before Corbett would take the position on short notice. She remains optimistic about the team moving forward and the improvements she’s seen over the course of the eight weeks they have been at it.

The Wildcats will be settling in for the long game as they strive to gain and train up skilled players and grow the roster. Until then, they continue to play their hardest in games and in practices.

“I’m excited for the remainder of the season; we’ve got about a month and a half left. So the girls have been very intimidated by the teams we’ve played, but not that we’re entering conference play, they can’t use that as an excuse,” she spoke firmly. “It’s time to step up. They know that due to our numbers, there’s no room for lack of effort. At all times, they’ve got to put in 100% effort, whether during practice or in games. But I’m excited. I think they’ll be a little bit more comfortable playing girls on their level.”

Hobbton has two more games left in the week after they face off against the Rosewood Eagles (3-11), which they did on Tuesday (find full coverage online). They are slated to travel the following day to face the Spring Creek Gators (4-7). Then defend their court again against the Neuse Charter Cougars (9-7) this Friday, Jan. 19.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page