Uncooperative weather derails games; loaded week ahead

After torrential rainfall postponed games from the previous week, Sampson County is loaded with plenty of action on the court. Hobbton is aiming to turn around their season, Midway is riding a lengthy streak with Clinton trying to catch up, Lakewood and Union are working to get into a rhythm and Harrells is fighting for the top spot in their conference.

Clinton (6-2)

The Dark Horse have a busy week ahead of them after last week’s weather pushed some of their games back. Their contest against Lakewood for Monday was canceled to give them some breathing room, prior to conference play as their first league opponent is a stout 11-1 West Bladen squad.

Clinton will be on the road most of the week as they face the Knights and the James Kenan Tigers (7-3), to kick off their return to play. Both opponents are walking into the week on big win streaks, the Tigers have toppled their past four opponents, with only one game being decided by less than ten against Wayne Preparatory Generals, 57-52. The Knights have been on a tear since their sole loss to Hoggard this season, they’ve dominated on the court and have strung together nine straight and are aiming to take the SAC-6 by storm.

Their final opponent scheduled this week are the Red Springs Red Devils (5-9), who have been on wrong side of history in their last four games.

The Dark Horses will be aiming to stake their claim on the SAC-6 as they enter into conference play. Currently they’ve put 427 points in their eights appearances on the court, with their largest margin of victory coming at the expense of their county neighbors, the Union Spartans, where in both games they trounced them mercilessly, 74-21 and 62-19.

Harrells (12-8)

The Crusaders are aiming to round out their season with a string of victories to remedy the up and down year they’ve had thus far. With four games on the slate for this week, Harrells will be prepping for the loaded schedule as they catch up from postponements on their trek for the trophy.

They trail their rivals the Fayetteville Academy Eagles (18-4) who currently lead the Carolina Independent with six straight conference wins, whom they face on Tuesday Jan. 16 at home. The Eagles are nothing to sneeze at as they toppled the Crusaders in their first meet at home, 76-52. Harrells has seen their play and will be preparing for redemption in hopes of taking first in the league. Next up on the slate are the Southeastern Christian Warriors (9-2). Since falling to the Crusaders back in December, the Warriors have pulverized their following four opponents, winning by an average of 36.5 points in their encounters. Their closest game came against the Dillion Christian Warriors (3-8), in a 69-55 slugfest. Their last game of the week will be against the Halifax Academy Vikings (3-13), who recently ended a 10 game skid with a win over conference foe, the Oakwood Eagles, 55-15. They will be hard pressed to conquer the Crusaders who have routinely put up more offense than they have all year.

Hobbton (1-10)

The Wildcats have been struggling all season as they took their seventh straight loss this past Thursday to Harnett Central Trojans (6-5), in a close one, 44-38. Hobbton has had a couple of close swipes at victory and some blowouts.

They are looking to turn the season around with the addition of one of their better players, Garret Britt and a revitalized bench with fire in their belly after a slew of shortcomings. First on the docket is their heated rivals, the Rosewood Eagles (6-7), who beat them in two of their three meetings last season. The Eagles, however, have ran into hot water, as they dropped their last three games this season. The Wildcats will be looking to capitalize on their misfortune in their first contest. Next, they will face the Spring Creek Gators (5-6) an opponent that has eluded them this season given the number of postponements they’ve seen. The Gators are looking at the light at the end of the tunnell as they escaped their losing skid with their most recent win over the North Duplin Rebels (4-8) who just five days prior handed them a devestating loss, 69-29. They took down the Rebels in a nail biter last week, 64-61. Their last opponent of the week scheduled are the Neuse Charter Cougars (4-14). They’ve been struggling all season, they broke an 11 game skid, with a win over Research Triangle only to fall in the following game after the break to Franklin Academy. They took down Southside Christian by a decent margin, 54-39.

Hobbton with the new energy found in recently, are aiming to take that and bring it into the Carolina 1A play.

Lakewood (3-5)

The Leopards had three games scheduled this week but their game against Clinton on Monday Jan. 15 had been taken off. With that being said, Lakewood will enter right into conference play on Tuesday as they face the Union Spartans (0-11) then North Duplin (4-8) on Friday, Jan 19.

Their first opponent, the Spartans, have been floundering on the court this season as they try to find their footing and synergy. Through Lakewood’s eight contests, they’ve almost doubled the output of Union at 419 to 283. North Duplin is trying to pick up their season after dropping five of their last six games.

Lakewood has been on the cusp of breaking out with their games coming down to the wire in most cases, with a majority being decided by less than ten points. The Leopards will be sharpening their claws this week as they look to take these next two contests to break even in record.

Midway (9-2)

The Raiders are riding a six game streak with a dominating presence on the court. Midway has been able to pull themselves out of trouble including a razon thin win over rivals, Hobbton 67-65 and another close on to Lakewood 48-41.

This week they will be up stiff SAC-6 competition as they face the West Bladen Knights (11-1) and the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (9-3). The Knights have proven to be a tough customer on the hardwood, also riding a lengthy streak, holding steady at nine. Fairmont has dropped back to back games as of this writing and are shaping up to face a resilient Raiders team that doesn’t mind the pressure cooker of close matchups.

The Raiders by comparison haven’t scored as many points as both opponents but have managed to shunt opposing offenses to keep down and control the tempo on the court. Midway will be shining their shields and hold the fort at home when these opponents arrive at Spivey’s on, Tuesday and Friday.

Union (0-11)

The Spartans have been down for quite some time, taking loss after loss in devestating fashion. Union has yet to surpass 40 points scored in a game with their closest point coming against the Jones Trojans (8-6) where they managed to put up 37.

Routinely, the Spartans have been easy prey this season and Union is looking to buck that trend. They will face their neighbors and rivals, the Lakewood Leopards (3-5) on Tuesday then they travel out to Rosewood High to face the Eagles (6-7).

