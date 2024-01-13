Sampson County sports regarding poor conditions

This week’s weather has been chaotic for the sports community of Sampson County with everyone in the county having to curb their normal routine and change plans as strong winds and heavy rainfall descended upon the region. Every game on Tuesday and Friday was rescheduled this past week.

The Independent spoke with a few coaches who had been affected by the cancelations and postponements due to the ever changing weather in the winter months. Unanimously, the coaches echoed similar sentiments regarding the chance to overcome adversity, speaking passionately about the adaptability of their team and staff.

Lakewood had their schedule turned upside down facing three reschedules including their game next week against Clinton Monday, Jan. 15, as the weather has forced everyone to shuffle the plans around. Coach Brandon Powell had this to say regarding the scuffle of shifts in their schedules and laments the missed energy of live games.

“Anytime we miss games it takes away an opportunity to experience the challenges or rewards of a game. However, it provides more to prepare for future games. Nothing compares to the excitement of the game and the crowd.”

Midway had this past Friday (Jan. 12) postponed until the following week, Tuesday Jan. 16, which was kicking off their conference play. Coach Matt Creech seemed relatively undistrubed by the rescheduling speaking on how during these months it’s a common occurence, yet unique obstacle for winter sports.

“Having the weather interrupt our practice and playing schedule is nothing out of the ordinary for a winter sport like basketball. We often talk to our team about being able to adapt and respond positively when there are circumstances outside of our control and this is a good example of that. It just reinforces the idea that we need to make sure we are taking advantage of the opportunity to work to improve every single day we’re on the court together.”

Hobbton has been through a rough patch this season, regarding schedule changes and unique hurdles. The Wildcats coach Aydan Tart had plenty to be frustrated over with new construction taking place in the gymnasium, a virulent flu that swept through the team and staff while fighting the skies above to cooperate. He had this say regarding the obstacles.

“With everything we’ve had going on this season from starters being out injuries, guys getting sick, practicing in a gym with no windows due to their replacement and roof work, our guys have become pretty resilient which is one of our keys to be GREAT: Grit, Resilient, Energy, Ambition and Tenacity.”

Clinton and Midway’s conference games have been moved to the following week, Jan. 16. Harrells had cancelled their games for Friday as well and rescheduled them for Monday, Jan. 22.

