Hobbton and Union looking for wins; Midway keeping streak alive

With the winter break in the rearview, Sampson County will be bustling next week as schools fill the days with games to catch up.

Clinton

Boys

The Dark Horses (4-2) have a busy schedule next week as they play catch up. They will be on the road in two of their three games where they will travel to East Duplin (1-6) and West Bladen (11-1). Clinton’s sole home game will be against the Union Spartans (0-10), whom they had just beat down in a blowout, 74-21.

The Dark Horses face East Duplin to kick off the week with both teams coming off big wins, with the Panthers taking their first win of the year over North Duplin, 74-63. The Knights of West Bladen are riding a nine game winning streak. Aside from their close loss to Hoggard, everyone in their path has fallen in convincing fashion. Clinton will be looking to tarnish their conference foe streak on Friday, Jan. 12.

Girls

Clinton’s Lady Horses have been tearing up the competition to start off the season. In their first seven encounters, they’ve dropped the season opener and have been near unstoppable in their next week, riding the streak into next week.

The Horses split the week, defending the homefront against the Union Spartans (7-3) on Jan. 10, who just lost to Clinton in a 61-41 contest, then travel out to West Bladen (4-5) on Jan. 12, as they aim to keep their streak alive and well. The Lady Horses have been productive on the court, scoring 328 over their past seven games while allowing 235 in return.

Harrells

Boys

The high-powered Crusaders are looking to right the ship carrying an 11-8 record into their first game next week. Harrells has put up an astounding 1,198 points in 19 contests while allowing 979 in return. Their losses have been close with the exception being against Trinity Christian (91-54) and Fayetteville Academy (76-52).

Next week, they will be on the road for both of their games as they face off against Southeastern Christian (8-2) and conference foe Faith Christian (8-3). In their last encounter against Southeastern saw the Crusaders take the win 61-48 and they will be looking to derail their three game streak with a win next Tuesday Jan. 9. Faith Christian will need to bring their A-game when they face off against Harrells. Last year, the Crusaders dominated the Patriots in both their games outpacing them, 132 to 48.

Harrells will be fighting hard to add a pair of victories to their name as the season progresses.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders will be licking their chops next week as they take on Southeastern Warriors (3-5) and the Faith Christian Patriots (0-4). Harrells just overcame a four game losing streak with a win over the Liberty Christian Heat at 43-28 back in December.

With the long break over, they will have faced the Kerr-Vance Spartans at home this past Friday on Jan. 5 to break off the rust. In their last encounter with the Lady Warriors, it was no contest as they beat them to a pulp, tacking on 53 while holding them to the decade mark at 10. They split last year on the court against the Lady Patriots, winning at home in a nail biter, 31-30 then falling on the road in their next meet, by a decent bit, 30-14.

The Lady Crusaders will be vying to rally and bring home two wins after their up and down season continues.

Hobbton

Boys

The Wildcats have been struggling all year, starting out the season with a three game skid, they’d topple Princeton in a close one (51-49) only to fall in their next meet (49-39), beginning a losing spree that sits at six as of this writing.

Next week, they will be up against the Spring Creek Gators (4-4) and the Harnett Central Trojans (5-3) as they defend their home court. Both opponents are carrying a pair of losses and will be looking to extend Hobbton’s skid as they battle. The Wildcats will need to tighten up on defense, with their opponents allowing fewer points then Hobbton, whose allowed, 559, while the Gators sit at 474 and the Trojans at 400.

The Wildcats will be looking to turn the corner and open up their offense and reinforce their defense as this crew is looking to end the skid.

Girls

The Lady Wildcats have been floundering this season, carrying a heavy seven game skid as the season unfolds. They’ve managed to only put up 102 points on the year while allowing, 355 in return. This lopsided performance as rendered Hobbton helpless on the court. In five of their seven games, the Wildcats had just eclipsed the decade mark and their the other two games against Princeton the scored over 20.

Hobbton will need to step up the production and start keeping their paint clear if they want to end the losing streak they find themselves on.

Lakewood

Boys

The Leopards (3-5) are dilligently trying to get started this season as the rollercoaster year continues. Taking a pair of losses in the inaugural Chasity Melvin tournament, the Leopards are fighting to find their path, falling to Clinton by just a point, 54-53.

Lakewood will be at home this week as they face the Pender Patriots (2-7) and the East Columbus Gators (3-7) following a three game skid. Their most recent loss came to the Lejeune Bulldogs in a 61-47 game. The Leopards face Pender first on Tuesday Jan. 9, a team that had their number last season when they toppled Lakewood in both encounters. On paper, the Leopards have the advantage eeking out a few more points on the offense (419-412) to overall while holding their opponents to fewer scores (526-434) as well over Pender.

The will face the Gators on Thursday Jan. 11 in a rematch from earlier this year. The game came down to the wire, with the Leopards escaping defeat in a tantalizing game that was separated by three in overtime, 58-55. Lakewood and East Columbus despite the stats are relatively close in outcome of their contests. Both hold similar records and their average score at the end of their games is a razor thin comparison at 52 to 52.4 with Lakewood carrying that advantage.

Girls

The Lady Leopards are riding into the week on back to back wins as they defend the home court on Jan. 9 and 11.

First on the docket, the Pender Lady Patriots (1-7) who have been struggling this season will face a Leopards squad who last season, they split their games with Lakewood taking them at home but falling on the road against. Both games were decided by just over ten points. Pender is at a disadvantage in both points for and against on paper with Lakewood churning out more while allowing less.

Next up they face the East Columbus Lady Gators (9-1) who are bearing their teeth this season. In ten contests, they’ve buried their competition 532 points scored while shutting down the opposition allowing 300 scores on them.

Midway

Boys

The Raiders (8-2) separating themselves from the rest as they continue to mount win after win this year.

Riding a five game streak, they are looking to keep it rolling as the season unfolds. They will face Rosewood (6-6) on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Fairmont (9-2) Friday, Jan. 12. They soundly defeated the Eagles of Rosewood in their last encounter just after the winter break, walking away with a seven point win, 51-44.

They will have their hands full in their next game when they face the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (9-2), who are coming off a loss to the Pine Forest Trojans (6-4), 56-53. The Raiders offense production is south by a little over a hundred points compared to Fairmont, but they’ve allowed fewer scores than them. The Raiders will need to bring their A-game if they hope to keep their streak alive when they host the Golden Tornadoes on Friday.

Girls

The Lady Raiders have been in full swing after a slow beginning to their year. Like their counterparts, they too are flying in on a five game streak.

To kick off the new week, Midway will host the Rosewood Eagles (3-10) on Wednesday, Jan. 10 for their second meeting this season. Their last go around saw them topple the Eagles in a low scoring affair 37-25. Midway will be looking to repeat success when they face them once again.

Their biggest challenge this week will be the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (11-2) when they come to visit on Friday, Jan. 12. Midway will need to contain the high powered opposition as they have nearly doubled their output on the court. The Lady Raiders have averaged 38.1 points in their contests compared to the 49.9 of Fairmont. Home field advantage doesn’t seem to faze the Tornadoes as they currently have a decent away record with a majority of their wins coming on the road (7-2).

The Lady Raiders will need to take their shots and make them count if they want the streak to remain.

Union

Boys

The Spartans (0-10) struggles continue and they still have yet to grasp that first win of the year. Their only game this week will be on the road as they face off against the Dark Horses of Clinton (4-2) on Jan. 10, who in their last encounter, laid it on them thick with a blowout victory, 74-21.

Union is on the hunt and will be looking to put a notch in the win column this week.

Girls

The Lady Spartans (7-3) took the weekend to lick their wounds after a close game, badly skid out of control on them against the Lady Horses.

Clinton will host Union on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in their sole game this week. Clinton’s most glaring advantage comes in rebounds per game and steals per game, with the Lady Horses holding a 32.3 compared to 26.3 in rebounds. Regarding steals they sit at 21.3 while the Spartans have taken 11.9 in comparison. The Lady Spartans hold a slight advantage over the Lady Horses in points per game at 53.1 compared to their 46.9.

Union will need to up their defensive game if they hope to avenge their loss from the previous week.

