Lady Horses run away in fourth; Bulldogs powerless in late game, 42-33

In the inaugural Chasity Melvin tournament, the Lady Horses of Clinton found stiff competition against rivals, the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs. Clinton steadfastly shutdown the Bulldogs on the hardwood, snatching victory

Clinton came out of the stables fast and put up five points in quick succession, disorienting the opposition. Settling in, Wallace came back to life for a short moment, and broke off four points to keep them in range.

It became a physical game as the Ladies fought for possession numerous times. DaNiyah Coxum was in the thick of these bouts, driving to the paint and fighting for control. Wallace couldn’t find their teammates with Clinton snatching three consecutive steals, containing Wallace on their side. The Lady Horses would score four off the defensive stand and hold the line.

Wallace remained poised and battled back to within one before the quarter ended, 11-10.

To kick off the second, Wallace drives to the net for two and the lead. The Lady Horses would remain behind for the remainder of the quarter.

They would tie up the game twice from the charity line but the stagnant play from the Lady Horses wouldn’t allow them to overtake the Bulldogs. Wallace’s passing was on point, keeping Clinton off-balanced and allowed them to slowly build on their lead.

Clinton would start to gain some momentum but time was not on their side and the first half ended with them trailing by a pair, 16-14.

Rubi Davila led the charge going into the second half, dropping a bucket from the side for three to regain the lead and never looked back. Williford would add to that with a deep jump shot, hugging the perimeter, for two more.

The Bulldogs began to fracture as the Horses were moving in sync as they tacked on 10 points, leaving Wallace in dust without a single point for most of the third. Williford struck gold once more, while isolated, she sniped two three pointers along the side as they began to pull away, 27-16.

Wallace managed to crawl back after a series of whistles for free points and a couple layups as they patched up their play. Going into the final quarter, Clinton held the lead, 29-23.

The Lady Horses ran into some possession problems and their passes were finding the opposition. Luckily, Wallace was unable to capitalize on the few opportunities and the Horses were able to tighten up. Coxum would make a three, hovering in bounds. As they continued to put up shots, Janiya Mosley had clean up duty and made two shots of the rebounds to keep the stampede rolling.

The Lady Horses continued to play stout ball while the Bulldogs came back aggressively but Clinton remained immovable. As time waxed on, Wallace was forced to resort to fouls in hopes of salvaging the game but it was to no avail. The Lady Horses took the first game of the tournament after a tough battle, 42-33.

Clinton will return tomorrow to Lakewood to face Titans of Heide Trask, who snagged their first win of the season over the Lady Leopards.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page