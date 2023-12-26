Clinton stamps out Lady Bulldogs of Dixon, 43-30

The Clinton Dark Horse basketball teams got in a little pre-holiday hoops action on Friday night, taking on Dixon in non-conference competition. At the conclusion of this of the first contest of the evening, it was the Lady Dark Horses who claimed victory, running away late to secure a 43-30 win.

The game was a hard fought, close contest in the early going. Neither team gained any traction to separate themselves and as such, the battle was nip and tuck much of the way. Offense wasn’t exactly a strong conversation piece either as points were spread thin.

Well into the second quarter, Clinton’s Phoenix Everett hit a three-point shot that broke an 11-11 tie, putting the Lady Horses up 14-11. They would close the quarter out on a 7-1 run, establishing an 18-12 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, sloppy basketball commenced but it was Dixon that made a small run. They tied the game up at 18-18 and in the fray, the Clinton sideline became public enemy number one. Early in the period, the same referee hit Dark Horses with back-to-back technical fouls, giving the Lady Bulldogs the lead at 19-18 with 4:12 left in the third quarter. This seemed to ignite Clinton as a couple minutes later, back-to-back Dark Horse baskets put Clinton back out front, producing a quick timeout from Dixon with 2:37 on the clock. When play resumed, another bucket made it 24-19 and the Lady Horses defense caused a turnover, which yielded two more points to make it 26-19. The Lady Bulldogs finally ended Clinton’s 8-0 run and the teams exchanged possession. A sloppy, physical style of basketball unfolded down the stretch and at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Dark Horses led 26-23.

Throughout much of the second half, there were more jump balls called than actual points scored and time moved slowly thanks in part to a plethora of whistles. Clinton maintained their lead of three to five points as fouls, jump balls, and turnovers continued to plague both teams. At the 5:07 mark, the Lady Dark Horses led 32-27. A couple minutes later, they extended their lead to 35-27 with 3:34 on the clock and Dixon whistled for timeout. Later, their lead hit double digits and from there, they cruised to victory in earning a 43-30 win.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses are now 2-1 on the season. They’ll hit the court again on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they take on Wallace-Rose Hill in the Chasity Melvin Holiday Tournament at Lakewood. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

