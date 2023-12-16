Rivalry ignited at Lakewood; Dark Horses survive physical game, 52-49

A rivalry was reignited on a frigid Friday evening with two teams unwilling to relent against one another in an electric game. Clinton escaped the Leopards teeth in this nail biting thriller, 52-49.

The Dark Horses showed no signs of rust, coming onto the hardwood cold after a lengthy football season and the Leopards were riding high from their big win down at East Columbus. Clinton came out swinging and quickly got on the board early. Three minutes elapsed before Lakewood would score with Cameron Williams bullying his way into the paint for two, but Clinton was already riding high sitting nailing eight points from a series of layups, midrange jumpers and a three pointer from Walker Spell.

The crowd grew more furious on the Lakewood side with the penalties falling on them. Frustrations mounted quickly as the Dark Horses continued to punish the home team and an early technical foul was called after a Leopard made some comments following a foul called against them. The tempo of the game picked up a bit with more hard nosed runs into the paint as the accuracy from afar had escaped the competitors.

The Dark Horses were staying competitive and organized, picking away at the frustrated home team. The penalty laden quarter finally came to a close with Clinton still holding the lead but Lakewood encroaching, 16-10.

After a quiet opening minute in the second quarter, the Leopards opened up making some smooth plays and powering into the paint to close the gap to a pair at 16-14.

Another lull ensued until Ny’Darion Blackwell sank a deep three to gain some distance. Fouls followed Lakewood to set them back with the Dark Horses residing at the courtesy line. The Leopards relentlessly defended the homefront after a staunch defensive stand that lasted a couple of minutes while they continued to be a pest down court. One such play saw Dashaun Carr make a huge block over Walker Spell, who’s speed opened a breakway run, preventing the layup to save two.

At halftime, little separated these two rivals and Lakewood trailed, holding on the stampede back, 27-21

Clinton’s Camden Davis would sink a three to create more separation as the Leopards tried to keep close to the visitors, but Lakewood fell behind after a lackluster series and the Dark Horses began eating up points. Clinton held the lead by a respectable 10 point margin at 36-26.

Lakewood found some steam and came out swinging in the third. They had closed the gap within two before the Horses dug up some momentum off two slick shots to keep them honest. The Leopards scoured the perimeter as the Horses took shots regained their precision, but the guard kept this to a minimum. The Dark Horses took more chances to the lane, where the rivalry was set a flame.

An exchange of some very tough challenges in the paint, led to an explosive battle of wills as the athletes were playing for pride. Bodies landed hard on the court with what seemed like every attempt at the basket each team trying to . The packed gym roared with excitement over the passionate play on the court. Clinton’s Gregory Coxum sank eight of the thirteen points in the third, taking his bumps along the way. Entering the fourth, Lakewood lost a little traction and fell behind by seven, 40-33.

The excitement burned red hot in the final quarter as Lakewood and Clinton took to the court. The athletes were keenly focused on the opposition before them. The Leopards struck fast and hard, knocking the Dark Horses off kilter. Lakewood’s highest production came in this quarter as Kristofer Robinson, who’d been silent all game, dropped eight points to bring them closer.

As Lakewood inched closer, just two points down, Blackwell would sink a three pointer to give the Horses a little room to breathe. This didn’t stop the Lakewood from pushing hard against Clinton and force some turnovers. As time dwindled away and only three points separating these tenacious competitors, the passion had reached a boiling point. Blackwell was on point, directing play when Carr caught him napping and disrupted his dribble. In an effort to control the ball, he’d lost control and the two fought each other off in pursuit. Diving on the court they battled for possession before the whistle was blown.

They got in each other’s faces and you could see the zeal for competition on full display. The referee separated the two and the fire was lit. In a dazzling display of determination and the game continued on in a rough fashion as the players continued to put their bodies on the line.

The Dark Horses would survive the ferocious Leopard assault by a thread in this thriller in the Den, 52-49.

Clinton takes the win in their season opener on the road. The Dark Horses will travel to their next game against the South Johnston Trojan (1-5) on Thursday Dec. 21 scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The following day they host the Dixon Bulldogs (4-4), slated for 8 p.m.

Lakewood falls to .500 in the early goings of their season at 2-2. They will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to defend their home against the Lejeune Bulldogs (4-3).

Check back in Tuesday’s edition for paper exclusive photos and additional comments!

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson