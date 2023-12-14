Dark Horse speedster Cristian Ortiz inks with Louisburg College

Cristian Ortiz with family and friends around while he signs his letter of intent with Louisburg College

Cristian Ortiz with family and friends around while he signs his letter of intent with Louisburg College

The Dark Horses say goodbye to one of their premier athletes who’s speed and endurance have carried Clinton on the track. Speedster Cristian Ortiz will be attending Louisburg College next year and run for the Hurricanes.

The County Runner of the Year has had a remarkable career as a Horse. His performance on the track has been praised by his school and coach. He earned not only county runner of the year, but also for the conference. He earned all-county nods after the ‘23 season where he remained unbeaten on the run. His dedication to the sport garnered earned him a trip to the state tournament where out of 138 he finished at 22. He set his personal best with a 17:36 during the state 5K run.

“Cristian is one of the finest student athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching. If everyone had his work ethic, attitude, and desire to win, we would be unstoppable.” Coach Perry Gillespie said of Rico’s spirit and drive for excellence.

They praised his determination and unrelenting work ethic. Gillespie told a story about how he had a workout in place during the season and Ortiz would add more. “I don’t know how he does it.” He said with a smile.

While Ortiz was at the table with family and friends, Athletic director for Clinton Brad Spell, shared the sentiment and praised the young athlete for his determination and skill.

“I got the opportunity to watch him run the mile and two mile. I don’t know how he does it. You’ve got to have a lot of grit and desire. He’s a phenomenal individual and very respectful. He does a great job in the classroom and we were blessed to have him on the team for four years.” Athletic director Brad Spell said during the signing.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson