Three players earn awards for performance on pitch

On Sunday, three players were recognized for their talent, work ethic and performance on the pitch in the ‘23 season. Henry Jorge, Heinze Mondragon and Walker Spell were all awarded All-State honors for their play in the sport.

Henry Jorge plays with the Wildcats of Hobbton who just this season made it to the state finals. His play elevated the Cats with his superior scoring he led Hobbton on the pitch with 39 goals. His shot placement wasn’t the only thing that elevated him to All-State status with his selfless play he also dished the ball out for others to take opportunities as well. He was second in assists for Hobbton with 16 total.

Heinze Mondragon represented Midway on the pitch. His standout season demonstrated a fine set of skills for the Raiders. He aided in their elevation this year, helping to turn around a program that had struggled in previous seasons. Posting a 19-3-1 record, Midway clawed to their way to the second round of the state tournament. His performance garnered 36 goals and 14 assists as a Raider. He also raked in five hat tricks throughout his spectacular season.

Walker Spell has been instrumental for the Dark Horses in soccer. His tenacity and willingness to put his body on the line has propelled Clinton further on the pitch. His prowess on the pitch garnered 22 goals and 23 assists this season as the Dark Horses ran deep into the state playoffs.

