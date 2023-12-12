Middle Leopards win over Hobbton Wildcats on the hardwood

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle got two wins at Hobbton Middle Monday afternoon. The Lady Leopards dominated the Wildcats, while Hobbton middle put up a fight but fell to Rosebor0 39-32.

Girls

The Lady Leopards dominated the Lady Wildcats allowing them to get only one point in the game. The final score was 52-1.

A. McKoy led the effort with 29 points. J. Chestnutt had 15 points, A. Rich had 10 points and T. Carr had seven point.

Boys

In a tough, hard fought game, the RSMS men got a 39-32 win. The first quarter score was tied at five each. The second quarter score was tied again at 17-17. In the third quarter, the Leopards found their game outscoring the Wildcats 13 to 5 for a 30-22 lead. The Wildcats fought back but couldn’t make up the deficit losing 39-32.

X. Hall led the effort with 14 points. T. Bradham had 11 points, N. McCrae had six points.

For the Wildcats, Richard Simpson had a game high 25 points.

