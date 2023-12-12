Bella Barefoot inks with FTCC for volleyball

Bella Barefoot’s play with the Raiders was quinessential hitter that aided the the Midway Raiders to deep runs in the playoffs.

Bella Barefoot, all smiles, signs her letter of intent to Fayetteville Technical Community College.

Isabella Barefoot is the latest Raider athlete to formally secure her collegiate pathway as she signed her letter of intent to play for Fayetteville Tech on Friday. Barefoot was a big hitter for the Midway volleyball team, playing an integral role in the Lady Raiders’ back-to-back trips to the East Regional Finals in 2022 and 2023. Barefoot, recorded 289 kills, 80 digs, 41 blocks, and 19 aces throughout her career.

While playing volleyball for the Lady Trojans, Barefoot will also be pursuing a degree in nursing before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue becoming a Nurse Anesthetist.

