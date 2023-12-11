Lady Leopards fall to Midway in close bout, 48-44

An inner-county rivalry unfolded out at Lakewood High School Friday night when the Lady Leopards hosted Midway on the hardwood. The first battle between these two squads was a close one but this time around that wasn’t entirely the case. Even though Lakewood made a late push to make things interesting, the Lady Raiders held on for the win, staking a 48-44 victory.

Midway came out and generated a quick succession of points to open up a 6-0 lead. Lakewood finally got on the board in just under three minutes into the game, making it a 6-2 affair. With my many infractions not being committed to produce whistles, the opening quarter was moving quickly. A three-pointer at the 3:00 mark made the Lady Raiders lead 9-2 and a Morgan Williams free throw made it 10-2. Back to back buckets by Kimora Corbett drew the Lady Leopards back to within 10-6. After that, Williams sank a couple more free throws to set up a final first quarter tally of 12-6

Williams, who was accounting for most of Midway’s offense early, connected on another two-point basket at the start of the second period then hit two more free throws to put the Lady Raiders lead at 10 with a score of 16-6. Kiyah Braxton connected on four quick points for Lakewood, though, bringing the Lady Leopards right back at 16-10, yielding a Midway timeout with 5:11 left before halftime. The pace of the action picked up as a quick surge of points was on display. Still, Midway was hanging on to a 19-12 lead. Finally, someone other than Williams got into the scoring column for the Lady Leopards as Lindsey Royal converted on a layup in the lane, making it 21-12 with 2:58 left in the half. Kara Beth Benton came off the bench and hit a three-pointer for the Lady Raiders, pushing their lead back to double digits at 24-13. A single free throw from Benton down the stretch set the halftime margin at 25-13 as Midway led heading to the break.

When play resumed, the Lady Raiders were surging and ballooned their lead to 20 points at a tally of 36-16. After a long Lakewood possession failed to yield any shots at the rim, the Lady Leopards signaled for timeout, looking to set something up. At the 1:23 mark, the timeout marked a 38-17 Midway lead. An air-balled three-point attempt was the result and possession went back to the Lady Raiders. No scoring changes happened, though, and 38-17 was the final tally in the third quarter.

In the early portions of the final frame, Lakewood caught a spark and began to surge. With a quick little burst from Honestee Williams, they trimmed the deficit down to 41-29 at the 4:27 mark to produce a Midway timeout. The Lady Leopards really caught fire as shots began to fall and the Lady Raiders got careless. What was a huge lead dissolved to just five points at 44-39 with 55.7 left in the game. Turnovers were eating Midway alive and Lakewood’s Williams was doing everything she could to pull her team back. Down the stretch, though, it was Midway’s Williams that hit clutch free throws to keep the Lady Raiders out front enough to seal the win, 48-44.

Scoring leaders for the Lady Raiders were Williams with 20 points and Herring with eight points. For Lakewood, Williams had 16 points and Corbett had nine.

With the win, Midway is now 2-4 on the season. They will head over to Hobbton on Monday for another county-rival matchup.

For the Lady Leopards, they drop to 0-2 to start the season and will travel to take on East Columbus on Wednesday before hosting Clinton on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson