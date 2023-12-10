Youthful Lakewood team aims to push further this season

The Leopards are poised for a big year as Coach Brandon Powell prepares his team for the long season ahead. On the hardwood last season, Lakewood struggled to pull ahead but showed some life towards the end of the season. They would fall to fourth place in the Carolina 1A and record an overall of 8-16 for the year.

The change at the end of the year was a focus on defense, a facet that Powell is looking to improve upon. Admitting they worked on it too late in the season, but the results were promising. Now, he aims to front load on the defensive tactics and the funadmentals early with a youthful group making up the majority of the Leopards team this year.

“I want to see a strong improvement in defense this season. I think one of our biggest challenges was we started too late with a hyper-focus on defense, that’s why our overall game play was better towards the end of last year. We have had an extended focus on defense and doing the small things right.” Powell said.

This year is looking different for the small school tucked away on the border of Roseboro and Salemburg as Powell aims higher this season. The Leopards have already recorded a big win against their county rivals, the Midway Raiders in a close 51-44 game. The win that kicked off their year has reignited the team despite the loss of one their seniors, Shamell Little, who suffered a season ending injury in the game.

“Spirits have improved. Some were discouraged initally with the loss of Shamell, but I think the win to start off the season does a lot to the morale of the team. These guys are fighters.” Powell stated.

The fight in his crew is something Powell looks forward to seeing develop over the season. With only one senior left on the squad, Lakewood will be looking toward the youth to help carry the team this season. By his account, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as he praises his squad’s dedication to the game.

“I have a lot of youth and these tenth graders that are setting up in a big way coming from JV. The intangibles they show that I haven’t seen in previous seasons, diving for the loose ball and not giving up on the play. Those are some things I really like to see in this team.”

With the success of Lakewood’s football team, they haven’t had as much practice. Powell has been playing catch up with the team and running them hard to get them into shape and ready for the long year ahead on the court.

“We had an extended football season, which was great, so we only have had one full week of practice so far. We are getting everyone in basketball shape and transition their mindset into the game and developing the team chemistry.”

Kicking off the year on a high note, the Leopards will be looking to add a second notch in the win column on Friday Dec. 8 as they face Midway once more to defend their court. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson