JV and Varsity escape Bulldogs; Lady Cats fall to Princeton

Katie Britt drives but misses. She didn’t have any points but led the team in ball handling.

Reece Bradshaw goes up but gets blocked trying fro two of his game high 16 points.

The JV and Varsity Wildcats of Hobbton picked up two wins by the skin of their teeth in a hard fought game on the court. Lady Cats struggle as Princeton takes them down.

Boys

In an exciting, scrappy ball game that saw the score tied six times in the final half, the Hobbton Wildcat boys held on to get their first win of the season against Princeton. The final was 51-49, Hobbton.

The Wildcats started hot and kept up the pressure. They jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and built that to 22-14 at the half.

In the third quarter, their shooting went cold for a while allowing Princeton to catch up. By the end of the third quarter, Princeton had caught up tying the score at 36, all. In the final minutes of the game, the lead changed with possession. The score was 45-45 with 2:10 left. With 42 seconds left, Ashawd Wynn went to the foul line for a two-shot foul. The score was tied again at 48-48. The Wildcats got a three point play to go up 51-48. With 8 seconds left, Princeton’s D. Gray was fouled in three point land. He made one of the three shot foul missing the other two shots leaving the score at 51-49. The Wildcats managed to run out the clock after the shot.

Hobbton’s leading scorer was Reece Bradshaw with 16 points. Right behind him with 15 points was Dai’vian Murrell. Alex Devone had eight points, Wynn had six points and Jax Williams had four.

Wildcat head coach Ayden Tart commented, “All I can say is, I applaud my guys for coming out and playing hard. We have been through a lot. Princeton’s a tough team; but, we came out with great energy and we came out with a mission to finish. And, that’s what we did, we finished at the very end.”

Girls

In their best showing of the season, the Wildcat girls lost 55-24.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 8-8. In the second quarter, the score was tied at 10-10. From there, Princeton took charge outscoring the Lady Wildcats 11 to 2 for a 19-10 advantage.

By the end of the third quarter, they had opened up the scoring with a 40-15 lead. Freshman Madison Sinclair, who had a great game, got eight of her 14 points in the second half to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game.

Sinclair led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points, Katie Britt had six and Gracie Barefoot has one.

“Our offense was a lot better tonight than it has been as we put a lot more points on the board,” commented Hobbton coach Arianna Corbett. “We got fouled so we were at the foul line quite a bit and we made about half the shots. We got in a lot of foul trouble which puts us in a bind. I had three girls with four fouls in the third quarter. I had one to foul out and that makes a difference in the ball game when your good kids are in foul trouble. Madison Sinclair had a great night hitting her shots. Katie Britt was real aggressive taking the ball down along with Miley McLamb. They did a good job tonight. We can only go up from here.”

The Wildcats have a rematch with Princeton Tuesday night.

JV

In a scrappy game, the Wildcat JV set the tone for the night starting strong and finishing with their first win of the season also. The final was 54-49.

They led Princeton three quarters of the game. The fourth was a one point Princeton game. The score after the first quarter was 13-8, Hobbton. At the halftime break, the Wildcats had an eight point advantage at 30-22. Princeton caught up and led by one point, at 35-34 after three quarters. They opened up the game a bit in the fourth to get the win.

Joe Corbett led the scoring with 15 points. Amir Tate had 11 points, Darron Venable followed with nine points and Zach Aman had eight points.

