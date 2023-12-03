Clinton earns title game berth with big win over No. 2 Northeastern

It has been nearly two decades since the Clinton Dark Horses have repped the East in the state finals. On Friday at Dark Horse Stadium, they restarted the clock after a slobber-knocker of a game on the gridiron. The Northeastern Eagles had no answer to the overwhelming Clinton defense as their two powerhouse runners, Josiah Robinson and Amaris Williams, led the unbeaten Horses to the finals after a huge win, 36-22. Clinton will be attempting to win its first state championship since 2005.

There was no shortage of excitement between train horns and thundering bleachers with a trip to the state finals on the line. Clinton started off rough with a fumble on the opening kick return with the Eagles recovering the ball on the Dark Horses 25-yard line. Clinton’s Alexander Evans made them rethink their strategy after a heavy hit on the runner kept with a smack that silenced the stadium.

Northeastern was undeterred and sent a zinger across the middle. Koran Blackwell was there making the tackle but the Eagles crossed the plane drawing first blood. Clinton blocked the PAT attempt, keeping it at 6-0.

On their opening drive, Amaris Williams and Josiah Robinson were busy carrying Eagles on their backs as they dug for tough yardage. Robinson would speed through tacklers to break off a 15-yard run setting up Clinton for the score. After crawling to within five yards, the Dark Horses would hand the rock to their power back, Williams who would take some linebackers with him to his first trip into the end zone for six. Their PAT attempt was unsuccessful, keeping it even at 6-6.

Clinton stood tall as the seconds melted away from the clock, forcing a three and out. After the punt, the Horses were gifted with some yards following two penalties setting them up nicely for their next drive. They took to the ground game, wearing out the Eagles with their tenacious play. Williams would bully the defenders, making it look easy as he trotted in for his second score. He’d convert for two, giving them an eight-point lead with nine minutes left in the first half, 14-6.

Northeastern was feeling the effects of the Clinton wrecking crew and were once more snuffed out. Setting the tone was Nathan Fowler, who tore through the line and demolished the opposing quarterback. Shaken, the Eagles were unable to recover and went for a punt. The thud from the block by Blackwell reverberated, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as the ball bounced into the end zone on a platter for Jakarrion Kenan.

After the safety punt, the Horses started their drive on their own 45. Robinson burned the Eagles and shot through the opposing line like a cannon and blazing a trail for 55 yards for his first touchdown on the evening.

The Eagles started to control the tempo on their next drive and began crawling upfield. They ran into a brick wall of black and gold, settling for three to make it 22-9. The half wound to a close with no change to the score.

“24 minutes left! 24 minutes left to be remembered forever! You guys are the Beasts of the East! OWN IT!” Coach Cory Johnson told his team before the second half kickoff.

Northeastern came out screaming following the break and kept the Dark Horse defense guessing. They couldn’t gain any traction and the Eagles opened up the air raid punishing Clinton while shaving four minutes off clock. The field grew quiet as they walked in for a touchdown on the ground, closing the gap at 22-15. Their two point attempt was blown up in the backfield.

In prime position after recovering the onside kick, Clinton took over at midfield. The Eagles had sharpened their talons and tore up their opposition. They clawed their way to Williams and punched the ball free, recovering it on the Clinton 45 yard line, setting up an opportunity to tie it up.

The Dark Horses turned up the heat and forced a fumble of their own which they recovered setting them up nicely in Eagle’s territory. Clinton rushed onto the field and went straight to work. Ny’Darion Blackwell showed off his arm and sent a bomb to Landen Pearson, who hauled it in for 35 yards. They returned to the run game where Williams broke free for the final 20 yards, snagging his third touchdown of the evening.

The Eagles drive went nowhere and they went for it on fourth down but the ball fell harmlessly to the ground and the Horses took over on the Northeastern 40-yard line. The Horses busted out their freight train, Williams, who laid waste to the Eagles and scored after two big yardage runs making it 36-15.

The Eagles struggled but punched it in for six after a staunch goal line battle. They made the PAT kick as they tried to keep up with the stampeded, 36-22. After the failed onside by the Eagles, Josiah Robinson breaks away and fights for the extra yardage giving him 20 on the ground.

The remainder of the game saw the Eagles flounder about on the gridiron as they couldn’t generate any offense. The wave of black and gold claimed another victim en route to their state finals spot. Northeastern made an attempt in shotgun formation looking to air it out but Josiah Dwyer and Jymiek Sampson weren’t having it, ending their drive with back to back sacks to seal the deal. The final score 36-22

Clinton extends their winning streak to 15 and the battle of the powerhouses will take place next Saturday as they face off against the No. 1 Reidsville Rams (14-1).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson