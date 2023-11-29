Katie Britt looks at the goal for a shot. She got the final two points in the game at the buzzer.

The Hobbton Wildcats took three losses on Tuesday evening to the North Johnston Panthers on the hardwood.

Boys

For their second encounter, the Hobbton Wildcat showed huge improvement but lost to North Johnston despite better play, 55-40.

The Panthers jumped out to a 10 point lead before the Wildcats were able to score. However, by the end of the first quarter the Wildcats had made a run and were leading 15-13. The tied the game at 13 with about a minute left in the quarter.

The Panthers recovered and led the Wildcats by nine points at 28-19 by the halftime break.

The third quarter saw the Panthers outscore the Wildcats 16-12 carrying a 49-31 margin. The Wildcats managed to get nine points in the final quarter while the Panthers opened up their lead getting 11 points. The quarter was closer; however, with about four minutes left, the began to open the game up a bit.

Ashawd Wynn led the Wildcats with 19 points. Alex Devone followed with nine points. Reece Bradshaw had five and Dai’vian Murrell had four.

“We came out and fought hard,” commented Hobbton coach Ayden Tart. “All I ask is for the guys to come out and fight hard and get better every day. We have a hard week ahead playing at Harnett Central on Wednesday and hosting Princeton Friday. So, if we can keep getting better every day, that’s all I can ask for.”

Girls

North Johnston took the girls’ game 48-11 handing the Lady Wildcats their second loss of the season.

The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter taking a 20-0 lead. The Wildcats picked up a three pointer by McKenna Thornton in the second quarter to put the Lady Wildcats on the board; however, the Lady Panthers had a commanding 26-3 lead at the break.

In the second quarter, the Lady Panthers got nine points while the Lady Wildcats got another three pointer from Miley McLamb. The third quarter score was 35-6.

In the fourth quarter, Thornton got her second three pointer and Katie Britt got the final two points at the buzzer for a 47-11 final.

“We did a lot better tonight than we did two weeks ago,”comment Hobbton women’s coach Arianna Corbett. “In this game we let them score 20 points. But, we didn’t let them score more than 12 in the second half. We made a big difference defensively from two weeks ago to now. Offensively, we need a lot of work. We have a young team. We can only go up from here. We’ve got to learn to communicate with each other and take the shots.”

JV

In a tough, hard fought game the Wildcat JV came up on the short end of a 65-51 game. They kept it fairly close for most of the game.

