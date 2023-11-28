Clinton poised, looking to climb past No. 2 Northeastern

It’s all about the details with coach Cory Johnson pointing out and polishing up the Dark Horses in preparation for Friday.

Ground game has been supreme and they have run over the competition to arrive at Regionals

The Dark Horses are just two games away from the state finals. All season long, Clinton has been at the top of their game as they’ve put down their opposition with ease. In all of their contests, only two teams have put up 20 or more points on them: Wallace Rose-Hill and Nash Central.

This coming Friday, Dec. 1, the Dark Horses will be hosting the No. 2 Northeastern Eagles. Both Clinton and the Eagles are undefeated in their climb the mountain on their quest for the gold. On paper these squads are neck and neck, with Northeastern carrying an advantage in the air, averaging almost double what the Dark Horses carry in passing yards. The flipside to this is Clinton is incredibly stingy in allowing points as their defense has been ruthless.

Amaris Williams has been a brute on both offense and defense. His immense size and tenacity has made him the local freight train for Clinton. No need to bob and weave as his speed and size has opened holes in the defense when he is carrying the ball, trampling those brave enough to square up on him. In addition to his power running, on the defensive front, stopping him from getting in the backfield is a herculean effort for anyone facing him. His vicious temperment when rushing the quarterback has garnered him 11 sacks. Out of his 34 total tackles, 20 of those have resulted in a loss.

Josiah Dwyer and Dustin Williams follow him up with five and four sacks, respectively. 19 sacks coming from three very talented defensive players have played a big role in the Dark Horse wall that has turned away many a team this season.

In the secondary they are led by senior Alexander Evans who’s known for his hard hits and gifted intelligence that has quarterbacks working to avoid throwing near him. This prowess has proven fruitful for Clinton with him leading the team in tackles at 54, with seven of those resulting in a loss to the opposition. He trails Jakarrion Kenan (4) in interceptions at three.

Though this is a snapshot at the individual level, the Dark Horse defense as a whole has been completely dominant on all fronts, from the D-line, to the linebackers to the secondary. Every cog in the Clinton machine has been fine tuned and running smoothly.

On the offense their have been few, if any, who have been as strong as this crew under the leadership of their quarterback, Ny’Darion Blackwell. The second year starter has been hard to prepare against with him tossing for 1812 yards, gaining 25 touchdowns and just a solitary interception on his stat line. His mobility and passing mechanics have opened many doors for the Dark Horses with him extending the play with rollouts and top end speed.

He has no problems spreading the ball around with six receivers all harboring over 100+ yards and three of those are over 250+ yards.

Jakarrion Kenan has found himself on top in receiving yards at 538 yards and reeling in eight touchdowns. His speed and athleticism has been key for the Clinton offense. This skill has made him on the opposite end of ball with his team leading four interceptions.

Josiah Robinson has been tearing up the field with his quick feet and vision, finding room to wiggle free and break off chunks of yards. He averages roughly 99 yards on the ground per game, out of 90 total carries on the season. In the two receptions he has, Robinson broke off roughly fifty yards a piece each for a touchdown.

This comes from a intense practices and constant repetition. The Independent traveled out to Clinton to observe the training required to create such a dominant force. With the chill of the Carolina winter setting in, the Horses were out on the field working hard to keep the state title in their sights. The coaches had the crew on a loop repeating play after play until perfection was attained.

Missed assignments, missed routes, shoddy play resulted in a do over, and on and on it went. The coaching staff kept a keen eye on the small, fine details and corrected them on the spot. It wasn’t without some laughter has they could take a minute or so to have a laugh, but it quickly reverted back to business with the title on the line. There was an air of intensity at practice this past Monday as the Regional round is right around the corner.

The Dark Horses will be looking to dismantle the Eagles this coming Friday and are training hard to do it. This gridiron contest against Northeastern

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson