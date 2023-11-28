Raiders focus on training up next generation of players

The Midway Raiders are looking to make a splash this season on the hardwood as coach Matt Creech and crew enter in the new year.

Last season the Raiders put out their best record since the 2016 year, posting a 12-10 overall. Midway will have a hill to climb as they find themselves with most of their experienced players graduated. Creech acknowledged the inexperience and spoke about this hurdle to the Independent.

“We graduated 9 seniors from last year’s team, so there is a pretty significant roster turnover heading into this season. Naturally that means we are a lot younger and more inexperienced at this point in this season. We feel like we have a team with a lot of potential, but it’s unproven potential until we can get going in the season. With essentially a brand new team, only 3 returners from last year, there isn’t a lot of carry over from last year. We feel like it is essentially hitting the reset button and starting over with a new group.”

With new faces on the team, this provides Creech and crew the opportunity to grow together as a team. They will be working hard to push themselves to a higher level of play.

“I am most excited to see this group of student athletes continue to grow and improve as the season moves forward. I’m hopeful we will put in the work required to continue getting better and better throughout this season, and be competitive in what is going to be a very talented conference this year.”

With the new season around the corner, the Raiders will be looking to keep their dominating streak in inner-county play alive. Creech explained what the county rivalries mean to him and he lauded the competition.

“I’m always excited to play our inner-county games with Union, Lakewood, Hobbton, and Clinton. Those games are always a lot of fun and super competitive. Last year we went undefeated at 8-0 against Sampson County Schools, and that’s something we’ll work really hard to have a chance to repeat.”

The Raiders will be on the court for their first game on Tuesday Nov. 28 where they will travel to the Union District. They begin the season competing with their county neighbors, the Spartans of Union.

