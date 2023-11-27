Lady Wildcats looking to improve on hardwood

Spirits are high for the Lady Wildcats as they face the new season.

Hobbton’s Lady Wildcats are poised for a better year. Last season was a doozy for the team as they held only one win out of twenty games on the hardwood.

“It can only go up from here. I’m really excited, they are a lot better than what they were last year.”

Alas, this hasn’t deterred Arianna Corbett, coach of the Lady Wildcats. They’ve been on it in the offseason as they try to put last year’s season to rest and begin anew. They are starting out with a young team with multiple players who haven’t played at all or it’s been a while. Their first game against the North Johnston Panthers didn’t go they way they had hoped, as they took the loss at 60-10.

“We didn’t do so great last week, but they tried their best. We played a hard team in a different division, a change from what they are used to.”

The Lady Wildcats have a lot of work left to do as they mold themselves in the team they are aiming to be. Corbett has been observing their play and keeping tabs on them. She mentions what they are doing well and what needs work. The cohesion appears to be in place as she spoke about their talk on the court.

“They have a lot of communication and do a good job about being smart with some plays. It’s little things that add up.”

With that being said, there is still room for improvement. She continued to speak on what they need to work on as they season progresses.

“They’ve a lot of room to grown and they’ve grown a lot since last year, both individually and as a team. We’ve got to make our shots, you’ve got a 50/50 chance, you either make it or you don’t. We’ve got a young team, so we just need to polish that up.”

With the early loss, the Wildcats have had a morsel of what’s to come as they find themselves with a hard non-conference schedule. She remains stoic as the season begins and keeps it short when asked about the outlook moving forward.

“I hope they do great, I have a lot of faith in them. I think they’ll do really good.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson