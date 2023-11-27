Hobbton’s Aydan Tart speaks on his approach with new team

With anticipation, the Wildcats have been hard at work in the offseason for another round of basketball. Last season, Hobbton fell just a game shy of even on the year at 11-12 but kept up with the Carolina 1A, taking third with a 7-3 record.

“We’ve got a really young team and we’re super excited to play.”

Aydan Tart, coach for the Wildcats, spoke with the Independent regarding their season ahead. It’s been a tough beginning thus far for Hobbton despite the loss of some experience and losing their first game against the North Johnston Panthers, 55-16. Still optimistic, Tart has been working hard with the new faces and putting them in positions to learn to rely on one another. Given, the fresh personnel on the team chemistry is vital on the hardwood and he is trying to foster that. He spoke on the importance of his team’s cohesion to going into the new season.

“Our chemistry and continuity has improved with discipline and working with each other. It’s starting to fall into place. It’s super important for us to work on because our seniors last year had been playing with each other since little league. Now, it’s gotten to the point where for most of our kids this is the first time they’ve played together. It’s so important we find this chemistry early.”

The training, as briefly mentioned earlier, was described as “controlled chaos” which Tart injects into the training. He breaks down the importance of keeping his team focused and prepared for whatever may happen on the court and how this method has shown to be effective.

“From the very beginning, we’ve started to move the ball down court better, finish around the rim better and grabbing rebounds better. I cause a little chaos to keep the players on their toes and to build the chemistry. So in the heat of the moment, we will be able to stay connected. We want to be able to jump into a game and find our man on the court.”

Though the training has helped with the team unity and flow of play, the technical aspects of the game are still top of the list of focus moving into the new year.

“We just have to finish better around the basket and make sure each player is doing their job, playing their zone and defense. That’s the biggest thing.”

Hobbton is on the prowl with a rough schedule in non-conference play. The Wildcats will be up against stiff competition in the early goings and won’t be up against a 1A school until conference play. With a smile Tart refers to this as a baptism by fire experience for the team. He had this to say about his outlook moving forward.

“I feel about the same. I know we can be really great, but I know we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. We’ve got a tough non-conference schedule. We knew that going into this year and wanted to sharpen up early. Then we get into conference, we’re a tough team and play physical and hopefully, we can run the conference then.”

They will be on their home court on Tuesday Nov. 28 to face the Panthers once again. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

